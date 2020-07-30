Agents of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet Recalls Learning Her Character’s True Identity

Agents of SHIELD is ending next month and we're forever grateful for its seven solid seasons. Over the course of the series' run, much has changed for the main characters, but no one so much as Daisy Johnson/Quake, who started out as a hacker named Skye before coming into her Inhuman destiny. During a recent interview with Looper, Chloe Bennet talked about spending most of her 20s playing Daisy and shared how she found out her character's big reveal.

"Honestly, I'm pretty sure the fans guessed it before I knew," Bennet revealed. "I didn't know about it at all. I had inklings. I had a feeling that I was going to turn into something by the end of the season one, or maybe even at the beginning of season two. I'm not quite sure. It's all kind of a blur."

She added, "But I remember someone being like, 'You're going to be a superhero.' I was like, 'What?' I was cast as a computer hacker who lives in a van like a complete dork, not physical stuff. I thought it was pretty funny. I was like, 'No way. I'm not athletic. I can't do that.' And then I looked at a bunch of fan theory websites. I remember thinking maybe I'd be Mantis, or She-Hulk, or some random thing."

Bennet concluded, "And then, I remember this one time, it was 2:00 AM and I was reading some fan blog and someone was like, 'I think that she's Daisy. I think she's Quake. I think she's Daisy Johnson.' And then I googled the character and I saw a little bit. They definitely took their time when it came to telling me. I was probably the last to know, I think."

Agents of SHIELD only has two weeks left, and we're obviously eager to find out how things will wrap up for Daisy and the rest of the team. You can check out the official synopsis for next's week's episode, "Brand New Day," below:

"With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.