Agents of SHIELD Releases New Promo Ahead of Final Season Premiere

✖

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is only two weeks away! Fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. The first full trailer for the season was released at the end of last month, and now some of the footage has been recut in honor of the show being two weeks away. The Agents of SHIELD social media accounts just shared a new clip, and while there's no new footage, there's still a whole lot of excitement as we get closer to the very last season premiere.

"It’s almost time for Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD. The final mission begins in TWO WEEKS," @agentsofshield wrote on Instagram. Many people commented on the post, clearly excited. “COULSON LMD. THAT'S IT THAT'S THE COMMENT,” @gigi_x257 wrote. “I can’t wait,” @gabriel_thompsondrawings_ added. “Almost ready to crack open a bottle of Haig,” @bigdog1697 replied. You can check out the video in the post below:

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, we do know there are going to be some exciting appearances! The show is going to feature an Agent Carter crossover and see the return of Patton Oswalt, who hasn't appeared on the show since its fourth season. Last year, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased the final season will please long term fans.

"I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.