Agents of SHIELD Fan Makes an Avengers: Endgame-Style Credits Sequence

Agents of SHIELD may have come to an end, but that's not stopping fans from having some fun. Recently, someone created an epic teaser for a Quake series, which many fans are currently advocating for. There's been a lot of fan art are and other cool clips circulating the Internet since SHIELD ended three weeks ago, and one new video is the perfect homage to the MCU. Random Guy on YouTube took the Avengers: Endgame credit formula and applied it to Agents of SHIELD, and we're obsessed.

The video even honors the Avengers: Endgame format, ending the video on the original six from season one: Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy "Quake" Johnson), and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson). Don't worry, big names such as Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw) all kicked off the video much like the important Avengers who weren't featured in the original 2012 movie. You can watch the full video at the top of the page.

As for the possibility of a Quake spin-off, Bennet said previously she "definitely would" return. While there are currently no plans to reincorporate Daisy into the upcoming Disney+ shows, the fact that SWORD is being teased for WandaVision has fans wanting to see Bennet show up now that Daisy's story ended with her on Zephry Three, serving as the leader SHIELD's team in space.

"I definitely would," Bennet shared. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

She added, "I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

The final batch of Agents of SHIELD episodes are currently streaming on Hulu. The first six seasons are available to watch on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.