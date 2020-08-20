Agents of SHIELD Fans Celebrate Quake Week
After a seven-year run, Agents of SHIELD came to an end last week. If there's one thing Marvel fans are eager to see next, it's the return of Chloe Bennet as Quake. "I definitely would," Bennet said previously when asked if she'd return. While there are currently no plans to reincorporate Daisy into the upcoming Disney+ shows, the fact that SWORD is being teased for WandaVision has fans wanting to see Bennet show up now that Daisy's story ended with her on Zephry Three, serving as the leader SHIELD's team in space. In honor of these hopes, Agents of SHIELD fans have deemed this week "Quake Week," and they've been honoring the character in various ways.
"What?! There’s a quake week! This is awesome... why am I just seeing this... I’m so excited 😻😊," Bennet tweeted. You can check out the post below:
What?! There’s a quake week! This is awesome... why am I just seeing this... I’m so excited 😻😊 https://t.co/7VV4Y9bo4D— Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) August 16, 2020
Here are some of the posts to hit Twitter this week for the fan-created "Quake Week," which honor Daisy Johnson, feature pleas to Kevin Feige, and advocate for a Quake spin-off...
General Info
hi everyone! here’s some general info about #quakeweek :— liv 💜 QUAKE WEEK (@sabxdaisy) August 17, 2020
- make sure to tag @/Chloebennet, @/kevfeige, and @/AgentsofSHIELD in ur posts
- use #chloeismyquake and #quakespinoff
- post as much/whatever you’d like each day, but the 20th is when we’ll try to trend the tags!
Time to Celebrate
ITS QUAKE WEEK YALL #quakeweekpic.twitter.com/2rxnIUNCAc— hershey🎞QUAKE WEEK (@katarasdaisies) August 17, 2020
We Miss Her Already
One week without Daisy Johnson #QuakeWeek pic.twitter.com/hfV35kOYkp— Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) August 19, 2020
Agents of SWORD
#QUAKEWEEK you say?! astro ambassadors, let's go!!! @MarvelStudios give our girl @chloebennet a #quakespinoff pls!! #chloeismyquake 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p3bTUmoBtP— jess. (@wwwdotnope) August 17, 2020
Daisy Johnson, Avenger
Progress is being made! #QuakeWeek #quakespinoff pic.twitter.com/aCN0oRQ2ZW— Zoé | SunnyVids (@sunnyvids) August 18, 2020
Fan Art
my contribution to #QUAKEWEEK !! #chloeismyquake #quakespinoff pic.twitter.com/aEZ2LFtlt5— rain☔️ (@enbyyzuko) August 18, 2020
Bring Her Back
#QUAKEWEEK Skye Daisy Quake Destroyer I don't care pls bring her back pic.twitter.com/3XsVIYepQ9— Sarie 🦖😇 (agentsofspoof) (@CrazyGirlVids) August 18, 2020
Growth
I'm bringing this back:@chloebennet literally transformed her character from a hacker who used to say "BANG" every time she shot a gun, to a freaking BADASS superhero & it blows my mind everyday. #chloeismyquake #quakespinoff #QUAKEWEEK #FightLikeaGirl THANK YOU CEREAL BISHH!! pic.twitter.com/cRZEX1OaYi— Miranda | lucky cereal bishh | #QuakeWeek (@skyedaisy_quake) August 17, 2020
Give the People What They Want
what if daisys in space to unite with her bestie carol #QUAKEWEEK #chloeismyquake pic.twitter.com/K0KV91HSsw— mariam | tomorrow (@agntjwight) August 17, 2020
My Favorite Moments
In honor of #QuakeWeek, here are some of my all-time favorite Daisy moments: pic.twitter.com/sfJtu0sRcn— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 17, 2020
Spin-Off Dreams
also, don't touch Lola. #QuakeWeek @chloebennet @Kevfeige @Marvel @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/w9adJ0N7fY— Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) August 19, 2020
More Fan Fun
ATTENTION AOS FANS to celebrate Quake week, I’m asking for people to post their Daisy Johnson related artwork/edits below. Hopefully we can get a good collection together.#quakespinoff #chloeismyquake #quakeweek @chloebennet pic.twitter.com/Sf1vYY2exz— Liam Hoffman (@LiamHoffman4) August 17, 2020
