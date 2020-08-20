Agents of SHIELD Fans Celebrate Quake Week

By Jamie Jirak

After a seven-year run, Agents of SHIELD came to an end last week. If there's one thing Marvel fans are eager to see next, it's the return of Chloe Bennet as Quake. "I definitely would," Bennet said previously when asked if she'd return. While there are currently no plans to reincorporate Daisy into the upcoming Disney+ shows, the fact that SWORD is being teased for WandaVision has fans wanting to see Bennet show up now that Daisy's story ended with her on Zephry Three, serving as the leader SHIELD's team in space. In honor of these hopes, Agents of SHIELD fans have deemed this week "Quake Week," and they've been honoring the character in various ways.

"What?! There’s a quake week! This is awesome... why am I just seeing this... I’m so excited 😻😊," Bennet tweeted. You can check out the post below:

Here are some of the posts to hit Twitter this week for the fan-created "Quake Week," which honor Daisy Johnson, feature pleas to Kevin Feige, and advocate for a Quake spin-off...

