Agents of SHIELD Fan Imagines Quake Disney+ Show With Epic Teaser

Fans of Agents of SHIELD have long clamored for a Quake spinoff starring Chloe Bennet and now, one dedicated SHIELD fan has crafted a teaser as to what such a show might look. As you might expect, the chances are the teaser will excite fans of the now-defunct ABC show. Shared over the weekend by YouTuber Mariavc, the teaser combines footage from both SHIELD and the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in an effort to paint Bennet's Quake as a member of SWORD, serving under Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

If you've seen the series finale, you'll know by now it's not entirely out of the question fans of the long-running Marvel Television show might see a character or two return at some point in the future. After all, the vast majority of the ensemble cast finished with open-ended arcs where Marvel Studios could tap into the mythos, should Kevin Feige and his team so choose to do so. Either way, see the fan teaser for yourself above.

Bennet herself has already said she'd jump at the chance to return to the character, saying earlier this summer she "definitely would" return to the world of Daisy Johnson and Agents of SHIELD should the opportunity arise.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

She added, "I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

The final batch of Agents of SHIELD is currently streaming on Hulu. The first six seasons are currently on Disney+.

