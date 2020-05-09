Agents of SHIELD Cast and Creators Mourn the Loss of Crew Member

Sadly, the Agents of SHIELD family lost one of its members this week. Joe Teague worked as a grip on the Marvel series for nearly its entire run and clearly left a big mark on the show's cast and creators. According to a GoFundMe set up for Teague's wife, Elisa Teague, he passed away earlier this week after being involved in a traffic accident. Since the news broke, many people from the series have taken to social media to pay tribute to Teague and share stories about him.

“If you knew Joe, you know that he spent his life inspiring everyone around him. He brought laughter and love to his friends and family and we are all better people for having known him. He was always the guy you could count on, and the world is a dimmer place without him,” the GoFundMe reads. “Joe was tragically taken from us on May 6, 2020 in a traffic accident, leaving a massive hole in our hearts, but most especially in Elisa's. This being such a sudden shock to Elisa and the family, little had been planned in advance. Elisa must now find a way to handle the high cost of his final arrangements and the mighty task of keeping their lives and home in order. While we may not be able to release Elisa of her emotional burdens, we can come together and do what we can to relieve her of some of the financial hardship. Please raise a glass (rum, preferably) to Joe Teague.” You can donate to the page here.

Here are some of the posts by the Agents of SHIELD cast and creators that have been shared since Teague’s passing…