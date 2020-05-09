Agents of SHIELD Cast and Creators Mourn the Loss of Crew Member

By Jamie Jirak

Sadly, the Agents of SHIELD family lost one of its members this week. Joe Teague worked as a grip on the Marvel series for nearly its entire run and clearly left a big mark on the show's cast and creators. According to a GoFundMe set up for Teague's wife, Elisa Teague, he passed away earlier this week after being involved in a traffic accident. Since the news broke, many people from the series have taken to social media to pay tribute to Teague and share stories about him.

“If you knew Joe, you know that he spent his life inspiring everyone around him. He brought laughter and love to his friends and family and we are all better people for having known him. He was always the guy you could count on, and the world is a dimmer place without him,” the GoFundMe reads. “Joe was tragically taken from us on May 6, 2020 in a traffic accident, leaving a massive hole in our hearts, but most especially in Elisa's. This being such a sudden shock to Elisa and the family, little had been planned in advance. Elisa must now find a way to handle the high cost of his final arrangements and the mighty task of keeping their lives and home in order. While we may not be able to release Elisa of her emotional burdens, we can come together and do what we can to relieve her of some of the financial hardship. Please raise a glass (rum, preferably) to Joe Teague.” You can donate to the page here.

Here are some of the posts by the Agents of SHIELD cast and creators that have been shared since Teague’s passing…

Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons)

Joe, you star, you bright bright light. How lucky we were to get to know you. Gosh, we lost one of the best and it really really hurts. Thinking of Joe’s family and friends during this impossible time. Joe was a grip on @agentsofshield but this picture was taken during shooting my short film in October. A few days before, some pivotal stuff fell through, I couldn’t get equipment I needed, it seemed like after all the planning it just wasn’t going to happen. Joe saved the movie and pulled every string in town to make it happen. Then there were huge fires between the set, his house and the equipment. Okay, this time there was really no way we could make it happen... but Joe didn’t see ‘no’s. He drove for hours around it all and made. It. Happen. He would do anything for you. He had a generosity of spirit that I can’t quite put into words. He believed in people. He believed in the power of storytelling. And he was so so so fun. Always a smile, always a giggle. I treasure your belief in me Joe and I’m so happy I got to tell you that. Seize the day everyone, whether that is doing that thing you always wanted to do, or allowing yourself to rest without judgement. Let’s be kind to ourselves and look for who we can be like Joe to. Who you can believe in and give generously and selflessly to. This life can be gone so so quickly 💔

