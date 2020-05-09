Agents of SHIELD Cast and Creators Mourn the Loss of Crew Member
Sadly, the Agents of SHIELD family lost one of its members this week. Joe Teague worked as a grip on the Marvel series for nearly its entire run and clearly left a big mark on the show's cast and creators. According to a GoFundMe set up for Teague's wife, Elisa Teague, he passed away earlier this week after being involved in a traffic accident. Since the news broke, many people from the series have taken to social media to pay tribute to Teague and share stories about him.
“If you knew Joe, you know that he spent his life inspiring everyone around him. He brought laughter and love to his friends and family and we are all better people for having known him. He was always the guy you could count on, and the world is a dimmer place without him,” the GoFundMe reads. “Joe was tragically taken from us on May 6, 2020 in a traffic accident, leaving a massive hole in our hearts, but most especially in Elisa's. This being such a sudden shock to Elisa and the family, little had been planned in advance. Elisa must now find a way to handle the high cost of his final arrangements and the mighty task of keeping their lives and home in order. While we may not be able to release Elisa of her emotional burdens, we can come together and do what we can to relieve her of some of the financial hardship. Please raise a glass (rum, preferably) to Joe Teague.” You can donate to the page here.
Here are some of the posts by the Agents of SHIELD cast and creators that have been shared since Teague’s passing…
Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons)
Joe, you star, you bright bright light. How lucky we were to get to know you. Gosh, we lost one of the best and it really really hurts. Thinking of Joe’s family and friends during this impossible time. Joe was a grip on @agentsofshield but this picture was taken during shooting my short film in October. A few days before, some pivotal stuff fell through, I couldn’t get equipment I needed, it seemed like after all the planning it just wasn’t going to happen. Joe saved the movie and pulled every string in town to make it happen. Then there were huge fires between the set, his house and the equipment. Okay, this time there was really no way we could make it happen... but Joe didn’t see ‘no’s. He drove for hours around it all and made. It. Happen. He would do anything for you. He had a generosity of spirit that I can’t quite put into words. He believed in people. He believed in the power of storytelling. And he was so so so fun. Always a smile, always a giggle. I treasure your belief in me Joe and I’m so happy I got to tell you that. Seize the day everyone, whether that is doing that thing you always wanted to do, or allowing yourself to rest without judgement. Let’s be kind to ourselves and look for who we can be like Joe to. Who you can believe in and give generously and selflessly to. This life can be gone so so quickly 💔
Maurissa Tancharoen (Creator)
Whenever you crossed paths with Joe, your day got better. His infectious smile, joyous disposition, and genuine enthusiasm for pretty much everything will be deeply missed. RIP Joe Teague. 💔There is a Go Fund Me to help his family through this incredibly difficult time. Link in bio.
Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez)
A grip on our hearts. He was so talented at seeing people for their greatest potential. Around him, I always felt as the best of me ... Joe, you had that magic. This picture happened during my last day on #AgentsofShield ... after it was taken, he gifted me a letter ... I read it in my trailer and burst into tears ... there it was again ... that magic of his ... the way he made us FEEL ... unforgettable. Thinking of his loves, his family and friends. Holding you all in my heart. Thank you Joe ... I shall strive to make others feel the way you made me feel. @joetcreep 🤍
Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May)
Yesterday, I learned about a member of our @agentsofshield family passing away. Joe Teague. I’m still in shock. He was always a such joyful presence on set and great at his job. #gripcrew ❤️❤️ Our cast & crew worked hard, played harder and laughed hardest. My heart goes out to my #agentsofshield gang. Condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones. ••••••••••••••••••••• Please help out if you can at the gofundme link at @motancharoen’s bio. ••••••••••••••• Gone too young, too sudden. 💔RIP, Joe. 💔😢🙏🏼
Jed Whedon (Creator)
Chloe Bennet (Daisy "Quake" Johnson)
I hate this I hate this. Yesterday a beloved member of our shield family passed away. Joe was a good one. He was passionate, thoughtful, and unbearably kind. I started the show off as a kid, and through the years he was always there to answer so many of my naive production questions with no judgement, so much knowledge and an endless amount of enthusiasm. His passion for what he did was infectious. He was just so damn lovely. I wish everyone knew him. It’s hard to understand why these things happen. Especially to the good ones...cause man, he was such a good one. Joe, we love you dude. You will be missed. 🤍🤍 A Go Fund Me has been set up to help support Joe’s family during this unbelievably difficult time. I’ll be putting the link in my bio. 🤍🤍
Brett Dalton (Grant Ward)
I’m heartbroken to learn we lost a legend in the @agentsofshield family. Joe Teague was selfless, generous beyond measure, and so stylish with his hats it made me jealous. I will always have a place for him in my heart. And am incredibly thankful for the time we had on set. Joe, you will be missed, my friend. Thanks @misterkarate for letting me borrow this picture, I’m sad I don’t have one with him