7 Recent TV Series That Are Perfect For Stephen King Fans

One of the greatest horror writers of all time, Stephen King has an enormous number of projects adapted from his stories — both for film and TV (including remakes). And that says a lot about who he is and what he’s capable of as a storyteller. His style is instantly recognizable today, and it’s easy to spot when a movie or show feels inspired by his work, even when it isn’t directly based on one of his books. The master of horror remains unmatched when it comes to turning psychological fear and pure tension into the core of a narrative, which is something a handful of TV shows have managed to do surprisingly well in the past few years.

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So, here are 7 incredible recent TV series worth checking out if you’re a Stephen King fan. And some of them have even been recommended by the author himself.

7) Dark Winds

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You may not have heard as much about Dark Winds, and it’s probably the least “obviously King” series on this list, but it’s still a great pick for fans of the author thanks to its atmosphere-driven tension, emotional exhaustion, and deeply traumatized characters. The story follows officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate crimes within the Navajo Nation during the ’70s. If you’ve read The Outsider, that’s actually a good comparison when it comes to the show’s overall mood and structure.

But what makes the series work is that familiar sense of discomfort that comes from watching a story unfold inside an isolated community. Forget explicit horror or many twists, because the story is much more interested in silence, guilt, and a place shaped by historical and spiritual trauma. The investigation is the focus, but it never matters more than the characters themselves, especially because the psychological side of the plot carries very much weight throughout the series.

6) Yellowjackets

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Now heading into its fourth season, with a loyal fanbase but still somehow not as widely talked about as it should be, Yellowjackets feels exactly like the kind of show King would recommend — and he actually did. Full of trauma, psychological violence, and even a surprisingly sharp sense of humor, the series follows a girls’ soccer team that survives a plane crash and spends months stranded in the wilderness. Decades later, the survivors are still struggling with the emotional fallout of whatever happened out there.

The show’s strength is the mystery surrounding what actually existed in those woods, always blurring the line between something supernatural and the complete psychological collapse of the characters. And that’s very King: using horror not just to scare people, but to show ordinary individuals turning into worse versions of themselves. Plus, the series maintains an unsettling atmosphere almost all the time, which only makes it more effective. In a lot of ways, it feels very close to The Mist, for example.

5) Stranger Things

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Stranger Things has several references, and out of every show on this list, it’s probably the clearest love letter to King’s entire body of work that TV has delivered in recent years. A huge hit (despite all the discourse surrounding its ending), it follows a group of kids in Hawkins as they face secret government experiments, supernatural creatures, and an endless wave of mysteries after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) suddenly appears in town. And at its core, this is classic King storytelling: a community hiding something deeply wrong while ordinary people are just trying to survive.

Hawkins itself feels like it was pulled straight out of one of his novels, especially because of the way the series blends friendship, trauma, and fear together (IT and Firestarter are the obvious comparisons here). But more importantly, the show has emotional weight and manages to balance that with the horror elements without making either side feel shallow. That keeps it from feeling like just another generic monster story, which is also one of the biggest reasons why King’s best works have always stood out.

4) The Boroughs

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The premise of The Boroughs already feels very King just because it takes an absurd supernatural concept and turns it into a story about fear, aging, and human vulnerability. The series follows residents of a retirement community who begin noticing a strange threat connected to time itself and the reality around them. It’s curious, intriguing, and it also understands that the horror element alone isn’t enough to carry a story like this — the real focus has to be on the characters.

Throughout the show, everyone is forced to deal with insecurity, emotional exhaustion, and a growing sense of helplessness in the face of something mysterious and impossible to control. It almost feels like Stranger Things with more maturity. For King fans, it will probably bring Insomnia to mind in more than one way. Besides, it’s the kind of series that feels pretty different from most things on TV right now, which is why it’s so easy to get pulled into it once you give it a chance.

3) Widow’s Bay

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Widow’s Bay is still very new and barely known by most people, but it’s another show that embraces the idea of the strange, cursed small town that King has always loved writing about. The story follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) as he tries to modernize an island filled with legends and curses in New England into a tourist destination, only for a series of supernatural events to reveal that the place may be hiding something really dangerous. And here, the residents are eccentric, secrets and gossip spread constantly, and everyone behaves a little more suspiciously as things spiral out of control.

Basically, all the chaos feels very close to the kind of environment King loves exploring in his books, and the exact reason his stories become so compelling in the first place. In many ways, it carries the same energy that ‘Salem’s Lot does, especially with the isolated setting and the sense that something evil has been growing underneath the town for a long time. The biggest difference is that it leans more openly into humor, but even with that lighter edge, the DNA still feels extremely similar to King’s work.

2) From

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Some shows feel like they were made specifically for a certain audience, and From is absolutely one of them. You watch a single episode, and it almost feels like you accidentally found a brand-new King TV adaptation. The story follows a group of people trapped inside a town surrounded by creatures that come out every night. But the appeal of the show is how it makes the horror less about the monsters themselves and more about what they cause: emotional destruction. Put people in a situation like that long enough, and what you get is desperation, collapsing relationships, paranoia, and complete psychological breakdown.

For King fans, the production feels like a perfect mix of The Mist and Under the Dome. Very few shows know how to use isolation this effectively and turn it into a tool for both supernatural horror and human tension at the same time. Also, the mystery never fully dissolves from season to season; everything about that town remains unsettling enough to keep audiences always theorizing.

1) Midnight Mass

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If From already feels like a King adaptation that somehow doesn’t exist, Midnight Mass goes even further. This is another show the author himself recommended, and critics have also described it as the best King story he never actually wrote. Carrying strong ‘Salem’s Lot and Revival energy, the story revolves around a small community that completely changes after the arrival of a new priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater). Miracles begin happening, but so do disturbing events. The real horror, though, comes from grief, addiction, religious fanaticism, and emotional desperation more than anything.

With every episode, the story feels incredibly close to the darkest and most human side of King’s work, because of how it turns damaged people into fuel for the horror to grow. It’s dark, heavy, and deeply intimate since long before anything terrifying starts happening, everyone there already feels vulnerable enough for it to happen in the first place. Plus, the dialogue is phenomenal. And considering this is a Mike Flanagan project (already well known for adapting King stories), that should immediately give an idea for the author’s fans.

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