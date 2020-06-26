Agents of SHIELD Pays Homage to Comic-Accurate Nick Fury Costume

✖

The Agents of SHIELD team has been time traveling this season, and so far they've had adventures in the 1930s, 1950s, and 1970s. The latest episode, "A Trout in the Milk," saw the team in both 1973 and 1976 as they tried to stop the launch of Project Insight nearly 40 years ahead of schedule. In an attempt to stop the launch, May (Ming-Na Wen) and Coulson (Clark Gregg) infiltrate a SHIELD facility wearing blue jumpsuits. In case you missed it, this was a direct nod to some classic Marvel comics.

The classic SHIELD jumpsuits worn in the new episode are a nod to Nick Fury's iconic look from the 1970s. You can take a look at Coulson and May in the outfits in the tweet below:

Covert and fashionable, indeed! Now here's a glimpse at classic Fury:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Not only did this episode have a Marvel fashion throwback to the 1970s, but it also paid homage to television during that decade. For the first time ever, the show featured some opening credits, and they were absolutely delightful. The episode also listed some important names in Marvel. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) discover a list of important SHIELD agents who seem to be targets of the Chronicoms, and the list includes Bruce Banner and Peggy Carter.

Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

As for next week's episode, things aren't looking too good for Sousa and Daisy, who were kidnapped by Nathanial Malick, a time ripple who was supposed to have died six years earlier. This week's end tag scene saw Nathanial making a very unsettling phone call. It appears he's trying to learn how to steal Daisy's powers through surgery from Doctor Whitehall. While it hasn't happened yet, Whitehall did succeed in using Daisy's mother's powers to make himself younger in the 1980s.

What did you think of Agents of SHIELD's 1970s-themed costumes? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

