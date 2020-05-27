Agents of SHIELD: The Team Gets Ready to “Suit Up” in Tonight’s Long-Awaited Premiere

✖

Happy Agents of SHIELD Day! After nearly a year wait, the seventh and final season of the beloved Marvel show is finally premiering. The Agents of SHIELD social media accounts have been keeping fans busy with tons of exciting content, including character videos that look back at the agents' best moments. Today, they shared a short new teaser that shows Mack (Henry Simmons) telling the team to "suit up" for their first mission of the season, which is presumably taking them to 1931.

“Suit up. Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres tonight after Marvel's #ThorTheDarkWorld on ABC's #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney,” @agentsofshield posted. The clip features the cloaked Zephyr landing in 1931 New York before LMD Coulson (Clark Gregg) asks Mack, “What’s next boss?” and the Director replies, “It’s time to suit up.” The clip also features Enoch (Joel Stoffer) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge). You can view the short clip in the post below:

After posting that clip, the Agents of SHIELD Twitter account also shared another teaser, which you can watch below. None of the footage is new, but it's still exciting to watch knowing we're mere hours away from the premiere:

To save S.H.I.E.L.D., they have to save HYDRA.

In addition to the main characters we know and love, the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced recently that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet. Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) recently teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season.

Last year, Bennet teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD returns tonight, May 27th, on ABC at 10 PM EST.

