Agents of SHIELD’s Final Season Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Agents of SHIELD came to an end over the summer with its epic seventh season. The show's ending left fans happy and revealed where all of our favorite characters ended up. In case you missed it the first time around or have been itching to rewatch the final 13 episodes, we have good news: the seventh season is now available to stream on Netflix! If you're looking for a nice break from the world, we definitely recommend binging the whole series for the first (or tenth) time.

One of the show's writers, James C. Oliver, took to Twitter today to reccommend the show now that the entire thing is available to watch on the streaming site. "This is far from being the most important news right now, but if you need a momentary respite from the current state of world affairs, all seven seasons of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD are now on Netflix in the US. Each episode was made with love back in the before times," he wrote. You can view the tweet here.

When Agents of SHIELD was ending, many of the actors were asked if they'll be reprising their roles in other projects.

"This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) told Variety earlier this year. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."

Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy "Quake" Johnson) debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors spin-off. While she's not currently set to play Quake again, the actor did tell Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix.