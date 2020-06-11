Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Obsessed With the Latest Episode’s Agent Carter Throwbacks

Last night's Agents of SHIELD episode, "Alien Commies from the Future!," was a ton of fun and featured the long-awaited return of Enver Gjokaj as Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. Since the series is currently taking the team on a time-traveling adventure, they were able to meet up with the fan-favorite character back in 1955. Not only did Sousa return, but the episode also saw Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) impersonating Peggy Carter, which provided a whole lot of laughs. Naturally, fans of both shows were quick to celebrate the crossover on Twitter.

In addition to the fun Agent Carter connections, the teaser for next week's episode also left fans in quite a tizzy. The trailer revealed that Sousa died in the 1950s after discovering Hydra infiltrated SHIELD. Now, the team must decide whether or not to save him! Here are some of the best tweets about Sousa, Jemma as Peggy, the teaser, and more...