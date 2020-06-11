Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Obsessed With the Latest Episode’s Agent Carter Throwbacks
Last night's Agents of SHIELD episode, "Alien Commies from the Future!," was a ton of fun and featured the long-awaited return of Enver Gjokaj as Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. Since the series is currently taking the team on a time-traveling adventure, they were able to meet up with the fan-favorite character back in 1955. Not only did Sousa return, but the episode also saw Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) impersonating Peggy Carter, which provided a whole lot of laughs. Naturally, fans of both shows were quick to celebrate the crossover on Twitter.
In addition to the fun Agent Carter connections, the teaser for next week's episode also left fans in quite a tizzy. The trailer revealed that Sousa died in the 1950s after discovering Hydra infiltrated SHIELD. Now, the team must decide whether or not to save him! Here are some of the best tweets about Sousa, Jemma as Peggy, the teaser, and more...
Welcome to the '50s
prevnext
50's vibe! #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/0qRcN67yI3— Agents of SHIELD - BR l #AgentsofSHIELD (@AOShieldBrasil) June 11, 2020
Iconic
prevnext
OH MY GOD, MY QUEEN JUST IMPERSONATED HER IDOL. HER POWER #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/UZ2TbEHTUi— elias | 𝘢𝘰𝘴 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴 (@etherealqvake) June 11, 2020
Poor Sousa
prevnext
Daniel Sousa checked himself in the mirror when he thought he was going to see Peggy which means a) he's still pining over her and b)THEY AREN'T TOGETHER ANYMORE #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/nkVnGPzD0r— Liv (@stevenrogered) June 11, 2020
Can't Fool Him
prevnext
Sousa: “Peggy Carter?”— Level 7 Access Podcast (@Level7AccessPod) June 11, 2020
Simmons: “In the flesh!”
Sousa: #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/HzWmB8vrjL
Behind-The-Scenes
prevnext
A blast from the past joins the @Marvel #AgentsofSHIELD team tonight 10/9c. That's right #AgentCarter fans. Daniel Sousa's in the house.
Great to see you @EnverGjokaj pic.twitter.com/clOPDsz8qC— Geoffrey Colo (@GeoffreyColo) June 10, 2020
Don't @ Me
prevnext
#AgentsOfSHIELD blessed us by bringing Daniel Sousa back, so here's a reminder that THIS should've been the endgame. pic.twitter.com/6j2MO1xDoY— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 11, 2020
Women Power
prevnext
ONCE AGAIN, AGENTS OF SHIELD SAID 𝙒 𝙊 𝙈 𝙀 𝙉 💪💪💪 #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/fyU8iMEH7P— 𝘌𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 | 𝘸𝘳𝘯𝘨: 𝘢𝘰𝘴 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴 (@hyowandaworld) June 11, 2020
Coulson Meeting Sousa!
prevnext
Coulson fanboying that’s it that’s the tweet #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/eahTm3JXQC— rara | aos spoilers!! (@quakeriderr) June 11, 2020
Unfortunate Relevance
prevnext
Wow, amazing (aka sad) that this show taking place in the 50s is extremely relevant to current events... #agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/LjdviaTj2d— Sarie 🦖😇 (agentsofspoof) (@CrazyGirlVids) June 11, 2020
Seriously, Though
prevnext
If anyone needs it #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/rCu14gnG3P— Worst Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) June 11, 2020
Freaking Out
prevnext
LOOK AT EPISODE 4 IN BLACK AND WHITE #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/R7wF7f9Qkj— bella ♡ AOS SPOILERS (@aosbennets) June 11, 2020
Theories
prevnext
Next weeks episode is called ‘Out of The Past’ they are for sure grabbing Sousa right before he dies and taking him with them to the present. Since he was supposed to die it doesn’t change the timeline and he doesn’t die. It’s a win win. #AgentsofSHIELD— demonic hell beast (@arrowhofshield) June 11, 2020
Ouch
0comments
WELCOME TO THE CLUB DANIEL SOUSA #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/ORr4Zj91u3— 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙚 ☽ aos spoilers! (@irisforce) June 11, 2020
What do you think will happen in next week's episode? Tell us in the comments!
Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM ESTprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.