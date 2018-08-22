‘Alias’ Star Jennifer Garner Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Jennifer Garner now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former Alias star was honored with the star in a ceremony on Monday, a moment marking over two decades of work in both television and movies, including roles in 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I have some fancy new neighbors,” Garner said about her star during Monday’s ceremony (via ABC 7). “Max Factor, nice to meet you. Zoe Saldana, I’m a big fan. Tom Cruise, I also do my own stunts, my star wants you to know.”

Doing her own stunts is something that she will showcase in her latest film, Peppermint, when it hits theaters on September 7. In that film Garner plays a woman who, after her family is killed in a drive-by shooting by members of a cartel, takes justice into her own hands by becoming a fierce vigilante but isn’t the first time Garner has gotten physical for a role. That can be traced back to her time on Star Wars: Episode IX director J.J. Abrams’ ABC spy thriller Alias. Garner played the main character, Sydney Bristow, for the entirety of the series’ run between 2001 and 2006. The role required some impressive physical stunts and fights and, according to Garner, actually changed the way she sees herself.

“Playing Sydney Bristow defined me for so long, and it re-defined me to myself,” Garner told Variety. “It made me strong and made me more confident. It even changed the tenor of my voice.”

The confidence Garner developed led to more roles as well and while her ex-husband and Daredevil co-star Ben Affleck was not in attendance at the ceremony, friends and former co-stars Steve Carell, Judy Greer, and Bryan Cranston were all on hand to honor Garner and her contribution to film and television as well as who she is as a mother and friend as well.

“You are a fiercely devoted mother,” Cranston said. “You are a very generous friend, and you are just a lovely human being in every sense of the word.”

What do you think about Jennifer Garner‘s star on the Walk of Fame? Let us know in the comments below.