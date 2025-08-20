Alien: Earth – Are Hybrids Still Human at All?

The hybrids created by the Prodigy Corporation don’t have it easy in Alien: Earth. One moment, they’re terminally ill children who know their lives are coming to an end soon, and the next, they’re toys for a trillionaire CEO, Boy Kavalier, who refuses to play by the rules. Against his better judgment, Kavalier decides to send Wendy and the Lost Boys to New Siam, a Prodigy city that finds itself in a state of chaos after a Weyland-Yutani ship crashes. The mission is to restore order, but it quickly becomes apparent that the ship harbors things even more dangerous than the hybrids, which prompts Kavalier to change course. He wants the aliens and is willing to sacrifice almost anything to get them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synthetic Kirsh leads the hybrids onto the ship and keeps them in line as they adapt to their new reality. Some embrace it quicker than others, but the mission starts to make them question things, as they can’t wrap their heads around being anything but human. Alien: Earth Episode 3 takes things a step further by posing a question to the hybrids, one that will stick with them for a while.

The Hybrids Meet Outside Resistance in Alien: Earth Episode 3

One of Alien: Earth‘s most important themes is what it means to be human. Kavalier creates the hybrids because he believes himself to be smarter than the rest of humanity and wants to have a conversation with a being that can understand him. While the children’s minds inside the synthetics have yet to reach that level, they’re learning as they go along, pushing their limits whenever possible. Of course, Wendy is the first to rebel, choosing to run off and find her brother, Joe, rather than stay on task. Her actions pay off, but she soon loses control of the situation when she has to battle with a Xenomorph. Defeating the creature proves tricky, and it gets a few licks in before Wendy is able to cut its head off, likely removing some of the humanity she still clings to.

The rest of Wendy’s crew also has trouble. After coming into contact with an alien that tries to replace her eye, Nibs begins to question what she is and her purpose. She doesn’t understand why Wendy gets preferential treatment and doesn’t seem to want to fade into the background anymore. Meanwhile, Smee and Slightly reunite near the Facehugger eggs and meet the ship’s security officer, Morrow, who doesn’t plan on playing nice. However, it doesn’t take long for Morrow to deduce that he’s not dealing with synthetics but something else, and he asks, “When is a machine not a machine?” The question sticks in Smee’s craw, and once he’s back at Neverland, he agrees to be Morrow’s friend after the cyborg plants a bug on him. The cracks in Prodigy’s plan are starting to show, and they will worsen before they improve.

Prodigy’s Obsession With the Aliens Will Tell the Hybrids Everything They Need to Know

The mood at Neverland is very different when the hybrids return. Kavalier isn’t as interested in them as he was before, wanting to learn all he can about the aliens the team brought back. The rest of the management team doesn’t help, either, as they reveal to Smee and Slightly that they have cameras in their eyes and are watching their every move. The magic of the Prodigy facility is starting to disappear, so all the hybrids can do is decide on their own what the best course of action is. However, they may not like where they end up, as their fearless leader, Wendy, is dealing with a connection to the Xenomorphs that makes her feel pain whenever they are harmed. If she thought she was still human before, that line of thinking is sure to disappear soon because whatever Prodigy did to her doesn’t seem reversible.

Alien: Earth is streaming on FX.

Do you think the hybrids are still human in Alien: Earth? What do you think Wendy’s connection to the Xenomorphs is? Let us know in the comments below!