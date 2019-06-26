Amazon Announces Prime Video Panels and Events for Comic Con

Amazon Prime Video today announced plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including a rundown of their parties, panels and interactive experiences for fans based on their favorite Amazon Original series, including The Boys, Carnival Row, The Expanse, The Man in the High Castle, and Undone. The Amazon Prime Video Experience will celebrate the new Amazon Original series The Boys (from Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke) and Carnival Row (from Arrow‘s Marc Guggenheim), as well as the upcoming fourth season of The Expanse, with an immersive 60,000 square-foot activation located across from the San Diego Convention Center. The Amazon Prime Video Experience will be open from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21.

Located on the corner of MLK and 1st, fans will be drawn in to the Amazon Prime Video Experience by the sight of a 40-foot tower adorned with giant LED screens that will be playing scenes from The Boys, Carnival Row, and The Expanse. Comic-Con attendees will also be treated to live, show-specific performances taking place atop the multi-level tower.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once inside, attendees will receive collectible gold and silver coins which they can use to further explore the activation. Fans can begin their day covering up the crime scene of a superhero kidnapping at the Audio Visual shop where Wee Hughie works on The Boys. On the opposite end of the space, a Rocinante spaceship is positioned that will take adventure-seekers on a United Nations peacekeeping mission to a newly colonized planet seen in The Expanse. Guests can also discover the Carnival Row universe, in which humans and exotic creatures coexist, before entering The Forbidden Lounge, a neo-Victorian decorated hideaway venue, to enjoy a special performance. Amazon Prime Video collaborated with LG within the series activations to provide a premiere viewing experience for attendees.

After exploring the shows, guests can escape the summer heat and relax under a tented awning with refreshing beverages and a selection of snacks and food, including Carl’s Jr., which will provide burgers on-site for press and fans as part of The Boys campaign. Cosplayers can even find a Cosplay Photography Corner within the walls of the Amazon Prime Video Experience, where a lifestyle photographer will be onsite to take professional portraits as digital takeaways.

You can heck out a full schedule of Amazon’s panels below:

Thursday, July 18th

SERIES: Undone

ABOUT: From Raphael Bob-Waksberg & Kate Purdy, the acclaimed creators of BoJack Horseman, comes Undone, a groundbreaking and genre bending animated series, starring Rosa Salazar, about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death.

WHERE: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

WHEN: Thursday, July 18 from 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PT

Friday, July 19th

SERIES: The Boys

ABOUT: Join executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind the scenes look at their upcoming series. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. The series premieres July 26th on Amazon Prime Video.

WHERE: Ballroom 20, San Diego Convention Center

WHEN: Friday, July 19 from 3 :30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT

SERIES: Carnival Row

ABOUT: Join stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant and executive producers Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim for a sneak peek and conversation about Carnival Row, moderated by Tim Kash. Set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man, Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row explores how this growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

WHERE: Ballroom 20, San Diego Convention Center

WHEN: Friday, July 19 from 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 20th

SERIES: The Expanse

ABOUT: Calling all Earthers, Belters and Martians, The Expanse is making its return to Comic-Con this summer! The series has had an incredible journey since San Diego last saw the Rocinante crew. They return with news from beyond the Ring Gate and from their new home – thanks to help from the fans – as an Amazon Prime Video series. Join series stars Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, and executive producers Naren Shankar and Ty Franck to get an early look at what’s to come when Season 4 drops on Prime Video later this year.

WHERE: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront Hotel

WHEN: Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. PT

SERIES: The Man in the High Castle

ABOUT: With the 4th and final season of The Man in The High Castle premiering this fall on Amazon Prime Video, the series’ cast and creators, including Isa Dick Hackett, Daniel Percival, David Scarpa, Rufus Sewell, Joel de la Fuente, Jason O’Mara, Chelah Horsdal and Frances Turner, with moderator Dominic Patten, will take fans behind the scenes as the resistance becomes a full-blown rebellion.

WHERE: Room 6A, San Diego Convention Center

WHEN: Saturday, July 20 from 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. PT

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO PARTIES

IGN’s Official SDCC Party featuring The Expanse: Belter Party

What: Dedicated to our fellow humans born on the Asteroid Belt, this party will feature cosmic cocktails and delicious eats that are out of this world. Attendees will dance the night away with select cast members of The Expanse.

When: Thursday, July 18 Time TBD

Where: The Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con, MLK and 1st, San Diego, CA 92101

Important Info: For our parties, 21+ to attend, ID required.

The Boys: World Premiere Fan Screening and Party

What: Cast & creators of The Boys will join fans for an exclusive 2-episode sneak preview ahead of the series premiere.

When: Friday, July 19 from 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. PT

Where: The Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con, MLK and 1st, San Diego, CA 92101

Important Info: For our parties, 21+ to attend, ID required.

The series is rated MA.

PUBLIC / GENERAL ADMISSION RSVP: https://rsvptheboys.eventbrite.com

Carnival Row: Come As You Are Party

What: Come as you are! Whoever you choose to be, your individuality will be celebrated at this closing celebration of the 50th Annual San Diego Comic-Con. As you enjoy a drink, or a few, be on the lookout for characters from Carnival Row, enjoy a sneak peek of the upcoming series, and dance to a live DJ performance.

When: Saturday, July 20 from 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. PT

Where: The Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con, MLK and 1st, San Diego, CA 92101

Important Info: For our parties, 21+ to attend formal ID required.

PUBLIC / GENERAL ADMISSION RSVP: https://rsvpcarnivalrow.eventbrite.com