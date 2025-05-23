Amazon Prime Cancels One of Its Biggest Fantasy Shows (Can It Be Saved?)

In an unexpected development, Amazon has cancelled one of its big Prime Video fantasy series in The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports that Amazon will not be renewing the series, which just concluded season 3 in April, and sources say that deliberations on the renewal status of the show were lengthy. While the reason for cancellation has not been confirmed, it could simply be a matter of budget and reigning costs in, as the series is well-liked by Prime Video executives, and executives have praised the show’s ability to get better creatively in every season. So, the question is, is it possible for the show to find a new home?

As of now, that question can’t really be answered, though knowing that this was a possibility, the season 3 finale was crafted in a way to offer fans some closure. If it were to be the final season, then this might be all the closure that fans get, but as we’ve seen in other cancellations previously, there is always the chance that another streamer could come in and scoop up the show.

If that happens, The Wheel of Time has a lot to offer. The series launched in 2021 and became the most-watched series premiere of the year on Prime Video, and it also locked in a spot on Prime Video’s top 5 series launches of all time. Season 1 and Season 2 also stayed in Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart all the way through, though Season 3 fell off the chart after episode 3. That said, the show also ranked #1 on Prime Video in multiple countries throughout season 3, and season 3 boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is actually higher than seasons 1 and 2.

Sources say that the cost of the show was too high for Prime Video to commit to another season, and Prime Video and Sony TV did explore a number of different scenarios, but they couldn’t reach an agreement. This means that if someone else were to step in and pick up the show, they would likely need to be okay with footing the higher cost to make it happen.

Netflix has certainly done that in the past, and they have also been known for picking up shows after cancellation and giving them new leases on life. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be cutting costs more than picking up additional costs, so that’s probably a non-starter, and Paramount+ and Peacock seem to be in similar positions, though you simply never know who might step up and give it a shot.

