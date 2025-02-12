The Wheel of Time Season 3 Trailer Forces Moiraine to Make an Impossible Choice

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Trailer dropped on Wednesday morning, promising some big moves in the story. It’s almost hard to imagine the season will be as packed as it looks, though by now we should expect such feats from the Dragon Reborn. The series returns to Prime Video on March 13th, adapting the fourth and fifth books in the epic fantasy saga. The trailer promises our first visit to the Aiel Waste, a power struggle in the White Tower, and an impossible choice for Moiraine and Rand. Along the way, it looks like we’ll see the One Power wielded like never before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wheel of Time has adapted three books in just 16 hours so far — with plenty of changes and omissions along the way — and it has built out this packed fictional world in the process. Season 2 left off on several high notes all at once — the main characters all converged on Falme where several groups are just in time to battle the Seanchan. In the fighting, Rand officially reveals himself as the Dragon Reborn to the entire world, while Mat blows the Horn of Valere to summon legendary heroes to their aid. We also learn that all of the Forsaken have now been released.

It looks like Season 3 may give our heroes a moment to process all that before picking the action back up. We get a few shots of characters meeting sizing each other up, as well as a welcome view of Rand, Perrin, and Mat smiling and catching up over drinks. However, we know their destinies won’t let them rest long. Many characters seem to be heading into the mysterious Aiel Waste, including Rand, Moiraine, Egwene, and Lan. Perrin doesn’t seem to be among them, though he has spent the most time with Aviendha and the Aiel so far.

Perrin is arguably the star of this trailer. The burgeoning Wolfbrother is at the center of the biggest battle scene(s) we glimpse, at least by scale, and he’s the only one facing down the Trollocs directly. In fact, while the Aes Sedai and others argue in formal settings, Perrin’s companions proclaim that the time for politics is over, and the time for action is here.

However, the most heartbreaking story teased here is that of Moiraine and Rand. Their entangled destiny is even more central in this show than it is in the books, and that’s not changing in Season 3. In voice-over, Moiraine seems to describe some visions of the future glimpsed through a mysterious ring structure in the Waste. She believes that she must die in order for Rand to fulfill his destiny, which could be the ultimate test of her faith in the Dragon Reborn and her belief in this boy from the Two Rivers.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres on Thursday, March 13th on Prime Video. Previous seasons are streaming there now. The original novels are available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats.