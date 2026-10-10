Bob’s Burgers Confirms Hulu Release Date for New Holiday Special – Watch First Look Now

Bob’s Burgers might be missing out on the Fall slate thanks to a major schedule shift with Fox, but it’s coming back for the holidays with a new special coming to Hulu. Bob’s Burgers is currently in the midst of a four season renewal with Fox alongside some of the other big Animation Domination franchises The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad!, but there have been some changes with the network. Meaning Bob’s Burgers won’t be coming back for a new season until next year.

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Bob’s Burgers won’t be coming back for a new season until sometime in early 2027 now that Fox has shifted its episodes to the midseason schedule, but thankfully this means the franchise won’t be missing out on the holiday season entirely. Bob’s Burgers will be coming to Hulu later this year with a new holiday short, and the first look has been revealed as part of the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend. You can check out the new sneak peek clip below.

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Titled “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” the new Bob’s Burgers holiday short will be making its debut on December 7th with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The short has been teased to have the Belcher kids hoping for a record breaking amount of snow following a weather report, but not much else has been revealed about what to expect from the new holiday release. Unfortunately, however, it has been revealed to be a short so it likely won’t be running for the length of a full episode like with past holiday specials.

Bob’s Burgers releasing this new exclusive short with Hulu is part of the overall plan for the 20th Television Animation franchises that we’ve seen in the last few years. After Family Guy had its own release schedule adjusted to now release in the midseason, there have been two new exclusive specials coming to Hulu in the years since. Bob’s Burgers is now following suit with the release of its own holiday short this year to make up for the fact that it won’t be coming back until the midseason for its own broadcast.

What Does This Mean for Bob’s Burgers Holiday Episodes?

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The most unfortunate result of this schedule change for Bob’s Burgers, however, is that it’s going to now miss out on the Fall slate of holidays. The Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas episodes each season have been held in high regard as some of the best episodes in the series’ history, and the change in its broadcast schedule might mean that the show won’t be able to use the holidays as timely ways to celebrate. But there’s still always hope as there could be more exclusive Hulu shorts like this released in the future.

We’ve seen Family Guy and The Simpsons release exclusive specials with Hulu and Disney+ to great success outside of their usual TV broadcast seasons, so Bob’s Burgers could be kicking off a whole new era with this one. Bob’s Burgers Season 17 will be airing with Fox sometime in early 2027, so are you curious to see what’s coming in the new holiday short? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!