Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called “prototykes” that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.

Created by Greg Daniels, in addition to Amell, Allo, and Edwards, Upload stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, another Lakeview resident who befriends Nathan, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Nora’s coworker and Luke’s handler, as well as Owen Daniels as “A.I. Guy”, Josh Banday as Ivan and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived in Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, “The Ludds” and as the preview shows, that may also include a new love interest as well. Allo previously spoke about how, in Season 2, she hoped the series would see Nora exploring her own person rather than being a caretaker for others.

“I feel like it’d be great to explore Nora being her own person and not so much trying to take care of everybody else,” Allo told ComicBook.com about her hopes for Season 2 back in 2020. “I think she spends a lot of time taking care of her clients, of their customer service angel needs, and worrying about Nathan and saving people and now saving her dad. So, I think it’d be interesting for her to explore what does she want and without it being attached to somebody else. And finding her own kind of strength and power independently as opposed with somebody else.”

Upload Season 2 is headed to Prime Video on Friday, March 11th. Season 1 is streaming now.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Upload? What do you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section!