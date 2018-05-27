Amazon in Talks to Pick up ‘The Expanse’

Fan efforts to get Amazon to pick up The Expanse after the series’ recent cancellation may be paying off.

A report from Deadline indicates that Amazon is in talks with Alcon Television Group — who finances and produces The Expanse — about picking up the critically-acclaimed series for Season 4.

This update comes just a few days after fans came together and raised money to fly a banner over Amazon headquarters in efforts to get Amazon Studios to save the series. If the banner wasn’t enough, fans also have created an online petition which has, as of the time of this article, amassed more than 130,000 signatures.

News of The Expanse‘s recent cancellation came during the middle of the show’s third season, which is currently airing on Syfy, which is receiving stellar reviews. Season 3 also boasts a perfect 100-percent Rotten Tomatoes score, but the show’s ratings just weren’t enough for Syfy to keep the series alive. However, it’s not just fans who have been trying to find the series a new home. Shortly after the cancellation announcement Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made it clear that they would be pursuing another home for the series.

“We are very disappointed the show will not be returning to Syfy,” they said. “We respect SYFY‘s decision to end this partnership but given the commercial and critical success of the show, we fully plan to pursue other opportunities for this terrific and original IP.”

While talks with Amazon are said to be in the preliminary stages, Deadline’s report indicates that there is interest in a deal between Alcon and Amazon, and while negotiations could be complicated by complex SVOD rights, the first two seasons of The Expanse are currently streaming on Amazon Prime so it’s possible that things will work out for the fan-favorite series.

The Expanse third season is currently airing on Wednesday nights on SYFY.

Are you excited that Amazon may pick up The Expanse? Let us know your thoughts in comments!