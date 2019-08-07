Amazon’s The Boys Fans Are Loving Black Noir

The Boys has arrived on Amazon Prime to critical acclaim and on Twitter, fans can’t help but rave about Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). While you have characters like Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) leading the way, Mitchel’s silent hero was always lurking in the background. Throughout the season, Black Noir never said a word, but should tremendous potential, both as a humorous actor — see the piano playing sequence — and as a badass fighter. Either way, fans are loving the character.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the silent vigilante! Have you seen The Boys? If you have, let us know your thoughts on the new series in the comments below!

Fans will hopefully see more of Black Noir in The Boys Season Two. The first season of the show is now streaming.

GOAT

Hello, Black Noir is my all time favorite Supe. — shelbs 🦕 (@shelbydion12) August 6, 2019

Slay

Finished watching #TheBoysTV tonight with @dukeduong_ and since episode 1, Black Noir has been my favorite. Guy’s just sitting there being perfect all season, doing great, slaying the piano, and whisking matcha 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GEnnV1gxOE — Minerva Thai (@minervathai) August 1, 2019

Silent Perfection

On episode 7 of the #TheBoys and so far Black Noir is my favorite character … and he literally hasn’t said a word yet — Ed (@AlphaEd777) July 28, 2019

So We All Agree?

So Black Noir is everyone’s favorite member of the seven? #TheBoys — Steve Kaufmann (@Stevekaufmann) July 28, 2019

Good Lordt

I cannot wait to start the series. I gave two arcs a read-through and Homelander is my favorite. He’s terrible. But Black Noir, good lordt 😬 https://t.co/PIlb2no5bi — “Gabbie get in the car!” (@reneesday) July 28, 2019

Hands Down

Black Noir is my favorite hero hands down — TheMarzShow (@AlmghtyKingMarz) July 31, 2019

