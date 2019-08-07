TV Shows

Amazon’s The Boys Fans Are Loving Black Noir

The Boys has arrived on Amazon Prime to critical acclaim and on Twitter, fans can’t help but rave […]

By

The Boys has arrived on Amazon Prime to critical acclaim and on Twitter, fans can’t help but rave about Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). While you have characters like Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) leading the way, Mitchel’s silent hero was always lurking in the background. Throughout the season, Black Noir never said a word, but should tremendous potential, both as a humorous actor — see the piano playing sequence — and as a badass fighter. Either way, fans are loving the character.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the silent vigilante! Have you seen The Boys? If you have, let us know your thoughts on the new series in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will hopefully see more of Black Noir in The Boys Season Two. The first season of the show is now streaming.

GOAT

Slay

Silent Perfection

So We All Agree?

Good Lordt

Hands Down

Ready Ffor More

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts