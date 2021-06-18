The Walking Dead Shows Submitted for Consideration in All Major Categories at 2021 Emmys

AMC Networks has submitted all three Walking Dead Universe series for consideration in multiple major categories at the 73rd Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Drama Series category. Should the Television Academy nominate Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond in any category, it would mark the first Emmy nominations for the two spin-offs. Mothership series The Walking Dead has received a total of 16 nominations since its first season in 2010, winning the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Emmy in 2011 (Season 1 episode "Days Gone Bye") and 2012 (Season 2 episode "What Lies Ahead").

Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Season 6 of Fear, and Season 1 of World Beyond have all been submitted for consideration in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Submissions for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series are Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon, TWD) and Lennie James (Morgan Jones, Fear); submissions for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series include Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier, TWD), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark, Fear), Maggie Grace (Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki, Fear), and Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royale (Hope and Iris Bennett, World Beyond).

Other submissions for Emmy consideration include episodes from all three series in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: "Here's Negan" (David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, TWD), "The Door" (Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Fear), "Things Left to Do" (Nick Bernardone, Fear), "Brave" (Scott Gimple, Matt Negrete, World Beyond), and "The Sky Is a Graveyard" (Elizabeth Padden, World Beyond). For Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, AMC hopes to score nominations for "Here's Negan" (Laura Belsey, TWD), "The Door" (Michael Satrazemis, Fear), "The Key" (Ron Underwood, Fear), and "The Sky Is a Graveyard" (Loren Yaconelli, World Beyond).

The full list of submissions can be found below. Emmys voting is now underway until June 28, and nominees will be announced July 13. The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, September 19, on CBS.