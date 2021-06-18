The Walking Dead Shows Submitted for Consideration in All Major Categories at 2021 Emmys
AMC Networks has submitted all three Walking Dead Universe series for consideration in multiple major categories at the 73rd Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Drama Series category. Should the Television Academy nominate Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond in any category, it would mark the first Emmy nominations for the two spin-offs. Mothership series The Walking Dead has received a total of 16 nominations since its first season in 2010, winning the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Emmy in 2011 (Season 1 episode "Days Gone Bye") and 2012 (Season 2 episode "What Lies Ahead").
Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Season 6 of Fear, and Season 1 of World Beyond have all been submitted for consideration in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Submissions for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series are Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon, TWD) and Lennie James (Morgan Jones, Fear); submissions for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series include Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier, TWD), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark, Fear), Maggie Grace (Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki, Fear), and Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royale (Hope and Iris Bennett, World Beyond).
Other submissions for Emmy consideration include episodes from all three series in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: "Here's Negan" (David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, TWD), "The Door" (Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Fear), "Things Left to Do" (Nick Bernardone, Fear), "Brave" (Scott Gimple, Matt Negrete, World Beyond), and "The Sky Is a Graveyard" (Elizabeth Padden, World Beyond). For Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, AMC hopes to score nominations for "Here's Negan" (Laura Belsey, TWD), "The Door" (Michael Satrazemis, Fear), "The Key" (Ron Underwood, Fear), and "The Sky Is a Graveyard" (Loren Yaconelli, World Beyond).
The full list of submissions can be found below. Emmys voting is now underway until June 28, and nominees will be announced July 13. The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, September 19, on CBS.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Walking Dead Season 10
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6
The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1prevnext
Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Lennie James, Fear the Walking Dead
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead
Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead
Maggie Grace, Fear the Walking Dead
Alexa Mansour, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Aliyah Royale, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Art Direction and Cinematography
Art Direction
"In This Life," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Cinematography
"The Key," Fear the Walking Dead
"Truth or Dare," The Walking Dead: World Beyondprevnext
Commercial and Costumes
Commercial
"Carousel," AMC+
Costumes
"Brave," The Walking Dead: World Beyondprevnext
Directing
"Here's Negan," The Walking Dead
"The Door," Fear the Walking Dead
"The Key," Fear the Walking Dead
"The Sky Is a Graveyard," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Interactive Program
Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Talking Dead
Outstanding Interactive Program
TWDUniverse On Twitchprevnext
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Austin Amelio, Fear the Walking Dead
Ruben Blades, Fear the Walking Dead
Nicolas Cantu, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Hal Cumpston, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Garret Dillahunt, Fear the Walking Dead
Colman Domingo, Fear the Walking Dead
Colby Hollman, Fear the Walking Dead
Joe Holt, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Ted Sutherland, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Nico Tortorella, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead
Zoe Colletti, Fear the Walking Dead
Mo Collins, Fear the Walking Dead
Karen David, Fear the Walking Dead
Jenna Elfman, Fear the Walking Dead
Christine Evangelista, Fear the Walking Dead
Danay Garcia, Fear the Walking Dead
Annet Mahendru, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Alexa Nisenson, Fear the Walking Dead
Julia Ormond, The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Christian Serratos, The Walking Dead
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Stunt Coordination
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
"The End Is the Beginning," Fear the Walking Dead
"The Sky Is a Graveyard," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Sound Editing
"Here's Negan," The Walking Dead
"The Sky Is a Graveyard," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Sound Mixing
"Here's Negan," The Walking Dead
"Brave," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Stunt Coordination
"Honey," Fear the Walking Deadprevnext
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series0comments
"The Door," Fear the Walking Dead
"Things Left to Do," Fear the Walking Dead
"Here's Negan," The Walking Dead
"Brave," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
"The Sky Is a Graveyard," The Walking Dead: World Beyond
The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC; Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead and Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere later this year on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.prev