‘American Gods’ Renewed For Third Season With New Showrunner

Just one week into the second season of American Gods, the series has been renewed for a third season. As originally reported by Variety, the premium cable show will return with yet another showrunner at the helm. This time around, The Walking Dead and Dexter alum Charles “Chic” Eglee will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He’ll be the fourth showrunner in three seasons of the show.

After Bryan Fuller and Michael Green co-ran the show’s first year, Jesse Alexander (Heroes) took over the series’ sophomore outing. The hiring of a new showrunner has been praised by Neil Gaiman, the writer of the novel the show is based on. Gaiman also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” said Gaiman. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory.”

“Thank you to Fremantle, Starz and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan, Michael and Jesse for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us to this point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

As of this writing, American Gods Season Two is currently rocking a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson says the second season is “a compelling return with just enough promise.”

“There’s something compelling about the way that American Gods makes its long-awaited return, which will hopefully make fans continue to have faith in the series,” Anderson says in her review. “The beginning of Season Two feels akin to catching up with an old friend — you might not know exactly what their current situation is, but you’re happy to have their energy around you once more. With gorgeous visuals, a compelling ensemble, and an intriguing blend of old and new, the journey of American Gods feels truly unlike anything else on television at the moment.”

American Gods airs Sundays starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on Starz.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!