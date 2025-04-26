Apple TV+’s New Hit Comedy Is One More People Need to Be Watching

The Studio is Apple TV+’s smashing new comedy series, and fans of big movie franchises will love it, even though it doesn’t belong to one. A satire about the current state of moviemaking in Hollywood, The Studio follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the newly promoted head of the fictional production company Continental Studios. Matt faces obstacles from all directions as he strives to keep the studio afloat, working alongside fellow executive Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz), head of marketing Maya Mason (Kathryn Hahn), assistant Quinn Hackett (Chase Sui Wonders), former Continental Studios head Patty Leigh (Catherine O’Hara), and numerous other figures. Most of The Studio‘s episodes function as self-contained stories within the larger narrative, as each revolves around a particular debacle Matt and his associates encounter.

Through the first episodes of The Studio, Matt’s amusing adventures include pitching a Kool-Aid movie to Martin Scorsese, trying (and failing) to tell Ron Howard that a certain sequence in his new movie is boring and needs to be cut, and running around Los Angeles with Sal on a mission to find a lost film reel from an Olivia Wilde project. Following in the footsteps of renowned Apple TV+ comedies such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and Mythic Quest, The Studio is another fantastic addition to the streamer’s library of original content. Boasting an outstanding cast and ridiculous, laugh-out-loud humor, The Studio expertly tackles the topic of showbiz. Those who love film franchises, blockbusters, independent movies, and the industry at large need to watch The Studio.

The Studio Is a Hilarious and Insightful Comedy

The Studio‘s satirical approach to showbiz is incredibly effective. Featuring tons of real-life stars playing themselves, The Studio leans heavily on self-referential humor, and it works wonderfully. The best episode thus far, titled “The Oner,” sees Matt and Sal visit the set of Sarah Polley’s new movie starring Greta Lee. The crew works hastily to film a one-take sunset sequence before the light fades, but Matt’s presence hilariously disrupts the process. From talking too much and too loudly to parking his car where part of the scene takes place, Matt’s absurd blunders get funnier and funnier as the episode progresses.

As a whole, The Studio reflects how shallow, purely profit-based approaches from film studios diminish artistic quality, even with major franchises. This is most blatantly evidenced by Matt’s attempt to repeat the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie by suggesting the Kool-Aid idea to Scorsese instead of the Jonestown massacre movie he pitched. Matt claims to believe in the value of film as an art form and being a “filmmaker-friendly” studio, but it becomes apparent that this vision is incompatible with his role as a studio head. Rogen’s character struggles to share his honest opinions with actors and filmmakers, who frown upon his cheapness and annoying personality. Matt even prides himself on “single-handedly keeping film alive,” though ironically, his insistence on shooting on real film instead of digital methods poses more problems than benefits for those involved. Matt’s pompousness and superficiality are excellently played for laughs in The Studio, but his silly characteristics aren’t meant to stray too far from reality.

More People Need to Pay Attention to Apple TV+’s The Studio

If The Studio‘s premise isn’t enough to grab some audiences, the show also features some supremely talented actors. Rogen dazzles in the lead role, while Hahn stands out as the cringey, wannabe-hipster marketing executive. O’Hara also offers a compelling portrayal of the old-school former studio head’s midlife crisis. Guest performances from Scorsese, Howard, Wilde, Anthony Mackie, and Zac Efron are fun highlights that inject an air of realism into The Studio.

The series, which Rogen co-created, brings a fresh and much-needed perspective to the entertainment world by spotlighting the relationship between giant, corporatized studios and the artists they employ. Savvily written, fast-paced, and funny beyond expectations, The Studio is easily the best new show of 2025. Those who are continuously fascinated by modern Hollywood will undoubtedly get a kick out of The Studio.

New episodes of The Studio drop weekly on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.