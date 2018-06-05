‘American Gods’ Season 2 Casts Mr. Town, Sam Black Crow and New Media

It looks like the second season of American Gods is beginning to take shape.

The Starz series has recently cast Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, and Kahyun Kim in three major roles for its second season, according to Deadline.

Winters, whose filmography includes John Wick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will play Mr. Town, one of the spooks enlisted by Mr. World (Crispin Glover) to track down Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). According to the cast listing, “his brutal efficiency and technique just may get him the answers to his curious questions.”

Jacobs (This Life, Cardinal), a member of the First Nations tribe, will have a recurring role as Sam Black Crow, a college student who crosses paths with Shadow. Sam is “spiritually cynical”, and “lives life with fierce confidence and openness, selling the chainsaw art she carves by the roadside for extra money.”

Kim (Austin & Ally, The Mysteries of Laura) will portray “New Media”, a successor to Gillian Anderson’s Media character from season one. According to the cast listing, New Media is “the goddess of global content”, a “cyberspace chameleon, who is also a master of manipulation.”

These casting announcements come at a pivotal time for American Gods, after quite a bit of changes occurred behind-the-scenes. In November of last years, it was announced that showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green would be stepping down from their roles, and the pair were ultimately replaced by Jesse Alexander and American Gods author Neil Gaiman.

“I’m thrilled that Jesse is [the] showrunner.” Gaiman explained earlier this year. “He loves and understands the book, he loves and understands the TV series and he’s dedicated to making future seasons of American Gods as good and as beautiful and as unique as they can be. Shadow’s journey is going to take him, and Mr. Wednesday, and the New Gods and the Old, to some very strange places. I’m glad that we, and the cast and crew, will have Jesse shepherding us on the way.”

But the change in showrunners ended up having even more ramifications, as both Kristin Chenoweth and Gillian Anderson considered the possibility of leaving the show. Anderson officially stepped down in January, leading to Kim taking on a sort of new version of her role.

Are you excited to see what’s in store for American Gods season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Season two of American Gods is expected to debut sometime in 2019.