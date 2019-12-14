TV Shows

American Gods Fans Are Furious About Orlando Jones Being Fired

This morning, American Gods star Orlando Jones told fans that he has been fired from the show. Fans aren’t taking the new well.

Jones took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted out a video in which he claims the show’s new, Season Three showrunner, Charles Eglee, fired Jones because he’s not happy with the message being sent by Jones’s interpretation of the African god of stories Anansi, aka Mr. Nancy. “September 10, 2018, I was fired from American Gods,” Jones says in the video. There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don’t let these motherf****** tell you they love Mr. Nancy. They don’t. I’m not going to name names, but the new Season Three showrunner is Connecticut-born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart. And he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get s*** done is the wrong message for black America. That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair and I’m sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisors who made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?”

This is the latest in a series of actor shuffles for American Gods. The first season’s cast included Crispin Glover, Gillian Anderson, and Kristin Chenoweth, none of whom are expected to return in the show’s third season.

The show has also had showrunner shuffles. The Starz series, based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, was developed for television by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who served as showrunners for the first season. Jesse Alexander replaced them in the show’s second season and now Eglee is taking over the series in its third season.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Starz for comment on the situation and is still awaiting a response. But fans aren’t waiting or anything to let Starz know how they feel about Jones’ firing. Keep reading to see what they’re saying.

Definitely Out

Trauma after trauma after trauma

A travesty

The highlight character

This doesn’t help

Who EXACTLY is responsible for this?

Just cancel it already

Cancelled in the mind

No Mr. Nancy, no American Gods

He told it like it was

