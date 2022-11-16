Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission

Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!

How is the Series Star Feeling About Coming Back?

In an interview with Vanity Fair recently, Luna talked about why he returned to the franchise after Rogue One. Well, he's just so intrigued by the bold direction they've been allowed to pursue with the show. It sounds like fans agree when it comes to the latest Disney+ offering.

#andor spoilers



“we have to split up. double our chances. one of us has to make it. people have to know what’s going on.”



“i know.” pic.twitter.com/971Cknl5Ku — savi 🥭 (@andorisms) November 16, 2022

"So this is basically the reason why I was so happy to play this role," Luna said when asked about the ending of Rogue One. "And so excited about the idea of being part of this universe because I thought it was so bold, so interesting so unique to have an ending like this, you know? And there's been a lot, I mean, I remember people saying we shot different endings, and just to be clear, the day I was offered this role I knew this was it. It was one film and I knew what the end was gonna be. And it's one of the things that excited me the most, that Star Wars was gonna do that, was gonna show what sacrifice means and was gonna go for it."

He added, "I thought it was a very smart move...I remember having to answer the question of like, 'Oh, how does it feel? How long are you gonna be in Star Wars? How many films you're gonna do?' and I just couldn't answer, you know? But I knew that was it. And in fact, it made complete sense that I was just there for one film."

