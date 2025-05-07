Andor: Mon Mothma’s Epic Escape Continues In Star Wars Rebels

The second season of Star Wars: Andor focuses on the Empire’s interest in the planet Ghorman. While on the surface, the world looks like nothing more than a hub for textiles, it’s actually sitting on a large quantity of another resource, Kalkite, which the Imperials need to finish Emperor Palpatine’s quest for unlimited power. The Empire begins to plant the seeds of a hostile takeover early in Season 2, but the situation reaches a fever pitch in Episode 8, “Who Are You?” With the Ghor growing unruly, the Empire allows them back into the heart of Palmo. They begin to demonstrate, which the Empire interrupts by making it look like the civilians are opening fire. The people don’t stand a chance, and it doesn’t take long for word to get back to Senator Mon Mothma on Coruscant.

Being behind the Ghor since the beginning, Mothma is beside herself after the massacre and takes to the Senate Chambers to give a speech denouncing the Empire. However, she’s up against the most powerful force in the galaxy and in need of allies, including ones that don’t even appear in Andor.

Mon Mothma Puts All Her Cards on the Table in Andor Season 2

As soon as she calls out the Emperor in front of the Senate, Mothma is branded a traitor. The Imperials are already prepared for her display, so they send forces to apprehend her. Fortunately, after being present for the Ghorman Massacre, Cassian Andor agrees to transport Mothma to safety for Luthen Rael, who feels the walls closing in. Andor pulls no punches while protecting Mothma, shooting both her driver and an Imperial spy within Senator Bail Organa’s ranks. Mothma and Andor make it out by the skin of their teeth and end up at Luthen’s safehouse on Coruscant.

Mothma is visibly shaken, especially because she only recently learned that her aide, Erskin Semaj, had been working for Luthen and reporting her every move. She can’t stay mad at him for long, though, because when they reunite in the safehouse, Kleya Marki, Luthen’s colleague, informs them of the next stop on their journey. Gold Squadron, a group of ships based on Yavin 4, will arrive soon and take them to the Rebellion stronghold. It sounds like a pretty dull gig, but Star Wars Rebels proves there’s no escaping the Empire.

Mon Mothma Faces Even More Danger in Star Wars Rebels

After meeting up with Gold Squadron, Mothma and Semaj board a freighter and begin their flight to Yavin 4. However, the moon is in the Outer Rim, meaning there’s no way to get there without stopping to refill. The Rebellion is well aware of that, so it sends the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels Season 3, Episode 18, “Secret Cargo,” to act as a gas station. They run into some trouble while they’re waiting, fighting off an Imperial probe, but Gold Squadron eventually shows up and begins its pit stop. Unfortunately, things take a turn when Star Destroyers arrive and send out a squadron of Tie Fighters.

To ensure everyone gets out unscathed, Gold Squadron has to reveal the details of its mission. Mothma introduces herself to everyone and even helps Chopper detach the Ghost from the freighter to give it a fighting chance. She’s clearly much more confident, and after the Ghost and Gold Squadron take care of the Empire, she delivers another speech to rally the various rebel cells. Draven mentions it in Andor Season 2, Episode 9, “Welcome to the Rebellion,” and, just like he hopes, it makes its way across the galaxy. Ships start arriving at the Ghost’s position and look ready to join the fight.

While Rebels likely didn’t know it at the time, “Secret Cargo” acts as a perfect bookend to Mothma’s story in Andor Season 2. The next time she shows up in canon, she’s the face of the Rebellion in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and well on her way to making good on the promises she makes in her speech in the Senate Chambers.

Andor Season 2 and Star Wars Rebels are streaming on Disney+.

