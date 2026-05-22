Cartoon Network Revival Shares Big News About Future Seasons

Hulu has seen some big revivals that have paid off dividends for the streaming service, with the likes of Animaniacs and Futurama being two major examples. Last year saw a major return his the platform in King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, which became a ratings juggernaut for Hulu, though one Cartoon Network revival managed to defeat the Hill family. Gumball and his amazing world made a comeback, becoming the biggest new series for the streaming service in 2025. Now, keen-eyed fans have spotted a major update hinting at the idea of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’s comeback not being too far off.

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On the social media platform, LinkedIn, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’s “Storyboard Revisionist” Freddie Elsom has stated that the third season is currently in production. While this doesn’t give Cartoon Network enthusiasts a better idea as to when the show will return, this is good news for those hoping that we won’t be waiting too much longer for Gumball’s return. The Hulu revival brought its second season to an end to close out 2025, and while we might not see the blue feline make a return this year, the streaming service has already confirmed that seasons three and four are on the way.

Gumball’s Bright Future

Courtesy of Hulu

In an interview last year, executive producer Matt Layzell broke down the approach to the episodes that brought Gumball back to life, “The first was a story that came from a real kid place, like something that we’d gone through personally, or we’d seen someone experience in high school, an awkward type of situation, or some sort of family dynamic funny story. The second was more of a social commentary on something happening in the world now and trying to put a funny spin on it. The third was, in classic Gumball fashion, like more of an experimental episode, something that really used a special animation technique or focused in on a specific character that we’d tell this crazy story through. So, as we were shaping the season, that’s how we’d go about each episode. Either of those categories, we were sure to dig in on it and make it the best version of what it could be.”

The first two seasons of Gumball’s revival, much like Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, lived up to the seasons that came before it. Many of the original creators and the voice cast returned for the surprise sequel, meaning that not much has changed in terms of the overall output. To date, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has been a success both in terms of ratings and with general audiences, and since its major debut on Hulu, we could continue seeing the Cartoon Network revival for quite some time to come. Considering the revival’s predecessor ran for eight seasons, the sequel has some catching up to do.

What do you think of Gumball working in the background for his upcoming third season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

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