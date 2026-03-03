Apple Cancels its First Show of 2026 (After Only 20 Episodes)

Sometimes it takes a show a season or 2 to find its identity and settle into what works while ironing out what doesn’t. Other times, a show just doesn’t resonate with critics, and other times, the show just struggles to turn critical acclaim into ratings. Unfortunately, one of those turned out to be an issue for an Apple TV series, which is the streamer’s first cancellation of 2026 after just 20 episodes.

Apple TV has now cancelled Palm Royale after two seasons, bringing the show to an end after just 20 episodes (via Deadline). That’s a bit surprising given that the series was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards in season 1 alone, and season 2 earned Emmy nominations as well. Despite the critical acclaim, the show is ending its run, though Apple TV hasn’t commented as to why.

Did Palm Royale Get A Series Finale?

While the series is ending rather abruptly, there is good news. While there are additional threads that would have been tackled in season 3, season 2 wraps things up for most of the show’s characters in a way that leaves room for more, but feels largely satisfying if that’s indeed the final episode we get. That said, with the way things end for two of the main characters, it would have still been fun to see what a third season held.

In the season 2 finale, Maxine kills Jed as he’s trying to actively kill Evelyn. Now the former enemies are sort of partners in a huge secret, and they will also have to work together to get rid of the evidence. Then there’s the ever-changing relationship between Maxine and Douglas, which seems to have had the final nail in the coffin, but could end up setting Douglas up to be a main antagonist of the show in a theoretical season 3. This episode did enough in all of the stories to feel like an ending, even if it wasn’t the truly satisfying series end fans were hoping for.

For those not familiar, Palm Royale is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. And Mrs. American Pie, and it follows Maxine Simmons, who is played by Kristen Wiig. Simmons is attempting to become a part of Palm Beach high society in the year 1969, and though she doesn’t have the resources and wealth that some of the others in this elusive club have, she will show them that not only does she fit in, but she might just be the person in charge when all is said and done.

Maxine encounters an eclectic group of high society elites, including Allison Janney’s Evelyn, who is the leader of much of the elite. Then there’s Maxine’s mother-in-law, played by the legendary Carol Burnett. There’s also feminism activists Linda, who is played by Laura Dern. There’s also Leslie Bibb as Dinah, Ricky Martin as Robert, Josh Lucas as Douglas, and Kaia Gerber as Mitzi.

Palm Royale is streaming on Apple TV.

