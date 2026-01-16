Every Upcoming New & Returning Apple TV Sci-Fi Series, Ranked by How Exciting They Are

Apple Inc. entered the streaming industry in 2016 with unscripted projects before launching Apple TV+ as a dedicated platform in 2019. This enterprise expanded at an accelerated rate as the company brought some of the best names in the industry aboard, utilizing a boutique approach that favored high-budget prestige over massive content libraries. Not even a decade later, Apple TV is a highlight of awards seasons, collecting nominations and trophies with high prestige dramas and innovative comedies. Furthermore, Apple TV also became one of the leaders in original sci-fi stories, backing both intriguing new concepts and fan-favorite adaptations of literary geniuses such as Isaac Asimov and Hugh Howey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apple TV’s commitment to genre has resulted in a library that helps define the modern visual language of science fiction, ranging from sprawling space operas to intimate psychological thrillers. There is no stopping Apple TV’s sci-fi dominance, as the next couple of years will see the return of highly anticipated series or the debut of enticing premises.

10) Invasion Season 4

Image courtesy of Apple TV

While an official renewal has not been confirmed for a fourth season, the consistent viewership of Invasion suggests that the series will continue its slow-burning narrative. Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the show explores a global alien invasion through the eyes of several individuals across different continents. The third season focused heavily on the evolving nature of the extraterrestrial threat and the desperate attempts of humanity to strike back. While the third season wraps many loose threads, there’s still plenty to explore in this universe. Fans expect the potential fourth season to delve deeper into the origins of the invaders and the psychic connection shared by certain survivors. Apple has invested heavily in the visual effects and global scale of the production, making it a reliable performer for the service, so it’s likely a matter of time before Invasion Season 4 is officially announced.

9) Dark Matter Season 2

Image courtesy of Apple TV

The mind-bending multiverse thriller Dark Matter is returning for a second season after a successful debut that adapted the novel by Blake Crouch. Starring Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, the series follows a physicist who is kidnapped and thrust into an alternate version of his life. The first season provided a definitive ending to the primary conflict, but the renewal indicates that the writers intend to explore new corners of the infinite realities. Showrunner Blake Crouch has noted that the second season will expand the world beyond the scope of the original book, focusing on the consequences of the box technology and the characters who remain scattered across the multiverse. With its fast-paced plotting and existential questions, the second season of Dark Matter is positioned to be a high-stakes exploration of identity and choice.

8) Star City

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

The expanding universe of For All Mankind is set to introduce a new perspective on the space race with the upcoming spinoff Star City. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series will revisit the alt-history timeline to focus entirely on the Soviet space program. The narrative begins at the moment the Soviet Union successfully lands the first man on the moon, exploring the internal politics and scientific breakthroughs of the cosmonauts. Unlike the flagship series, Star City is described as a character-driven espionage thriller that highlights the risks and sacrifices made by the individuals behind the Iron Curtain. The production utilized filming locations in Lithuania to capture the authentic aesthetic of the Cold War era.

7) For All Mankind Season 5

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

The flagship series For All Mankind continues to be a cornerstone of the Apple TV library as it heads into its fifth season. This ambitious drama has successfully navigated several decades of alternative history, beginning with the moon landing and progressing toward the colonization of Mars. The upcoming season is expected to feature another significant time jump, potentially moving the narrative into the 2010s to explore the further expansion of human civilization into the solar system. While the original cast has shifted over the years, For All Mankind maintains its focus on the collaborative and often dangerous nature of space exploration. That means fans are particularly excited to see how the growing tension between Earth and its off-world colonies will impact the future of the alliance.

6) Foundation Season 4

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Following the massive scale of its third season, the epic space opera Foundation has been officially renewed for a fourth installment. Based on the award-winning stories of Isaac Asimov, the series follows the thousand-year journey of the Foundation as they attempt to save humanity from a galactic dark age. The fourth season will see Ian Goldberg and David Kob take over as co-showrunners, continuing the complex struggle between the followers of Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and the Cleonic dynasty led by Brother Day (Lee Pace). Filming for the new season is scheduled to begin in early 2026, promising another chapter of cosmic intrigue and philosophical warfare.

5) Silo Season 3

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

The dystopian thriller Silo is moving closer to a resolution as it prepares for a third season that was filmed back-to-back with the final fourth season. Starring Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, the show follows the last ten thousand people on Earth living in a mile-deep underground structure. The second season ended with several explosive revelations regarding the existence of other silos and the true nature of the world outside. The third season is currently in post-production and is targeting a release in late 2026. Showrunner Graham Yost has promised that the upcoming episodes will begin to answer the central mysteries that have haunted the characters since the beginning, increasing the anticipation for the seasons to come.

4) Murderbot Season 2

Image courtesy of Apple TV

Following the critical success of its debut in 2025, Murderbot is returning for a second season to adapt more of the popular book series by Martha Wells. The show stars Alexander Skarsgård as a self-hacking security android that has gained free will but prefers binge-watching soap operas to performing its violent duties. The first season secured a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the dry humor and physical performance of Skarsgård. The second season wrapped filming in July 2025 and will follow the titular character as it navigates a universe filled with hostile corporations and over-emotional humans. Fans are eager to see how the android will handle its newfound independence and the growing conspiracies surrounding its origin.

3) Pluribus Season 2

Image courtesy of Apple TV

Vince Gilligan achieved a massive success with the first season of Pluribus. The show features Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a romance novelist who remains immune to an alien psychic phenomenon that turns the rest of humanity into a peaceful hive mind. The first season explored the unsettling nature of this perfect world and the isolation of the few individuals who retained their free will. The second season has already been guaranteed as part of the initial production deal, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Gilligan has brought his signature attention to detail and character-driven drama to the science fiction genre, creating a story that feels both grounded and deeply alien. While the creative team is taking its time to develop the next chapter, the massive cultural footprint of the first season ensures that the return of Pluribus will be a major television event.

2) Severance Season 3

Image courtesy of Apple TV

The innovative workplace thriller Severance remains a global phenomenon as it heads toward a third season. Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, the series follows employees at Lumon Industries who have undergone a procedure to separate their work and personal memories. The second season concluded with a blockbuster finale in 2025 that left fans stunned and eager for answers regarding the true purpose of the severed floor. The high stakes and unique premise of Severance have turned it into one of the most discussed shows on television, making the third season a top priority for subscribers.

1) Neuromancer

Image courtesy of Penguin Publishing Group

The most exciting project on the Apple TV horizon is the first major live-action adaptation of Neuromancer, the seminal cyberpunk novel by William Gibson. This 10-episode series stars Callum Turner as Henry Case, a damaged super-hacker who is recruited for a high-stakes digital heist. He is joined by Briana Middleton as Molly Millions, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, and Mark Strong as the mysterious Armitage. The project is led by showrunner Graham Roland and director J.D. Dillard, who have promised a stylish visual experience that stays true to the source material. As the novel that coined the term cyberspace and predicted many modern technologies, Neuromancer carries massive cultural weight. Unsurprisingly, Apple TV is positioning this as a flagship series that could redefine the cyberpunk genre for a new generation.

Which upcoming Apple TV sci-fi stories are you most excited about? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!