Apple Studios VFX Workers Move to Unionize With IATSE

The visual effects workers at Apple Studios are the latest to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees' industry-wide push for unionization. The move was announced by the guild on Friday, filing a petition for an election with the National Labor Relations Board after "a supermajority" of seventeen employees working across six Apple series signed authorization cards. The shows in question reportedly include Bubbi, Jiminy, Foxtrot, Government Cheese, Surface and Blackbird. As part of the move, IATSE would aim to represent a number of VFX-related roles, such as VFX production supervisor/manager, VFX coordinator, VFX production assistant, VFX witness camera operator and VFX on-set supervisor.

"Ensuring every behind-the-scenes worker's contributions are recognized and compensated takes courage like that shown by Apple's VFX Workers," IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. "The ongoing industry contraction in the film and television industry is pushing workers to the brink globally. Folks have less to lose, and much to gain from standing together. We are witnessing a powerful moment of solidarity and determination among VFX workers, and IATSE stands ready to support them every step of the way."

"Apple is a wonderful place to work, so I participated [in the union drive] partly to keep it that way and to make sure people of all job titles had my same experience," VFX coordinator Valerie Wicks told The Hollywood Reporter. "But most of all, I participated for the greater goal of unionizing all of VFX, across every studio. That's the dream, and we are now one step closer."

VFX Workers and IATSE

These Apple visual effects workers join similar decisions made by those working at Marvel Studios in September of 2023 and Walt Disney Pictures in October of 2023. TCF US Productions 27, Inc., a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios which has provided visual effects work on the Avatar films, also held a vote to join IATSE in January of 2024.

"Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do," Mark Patch, VFX organizer for IATSE, said in a statement last year. "There could be no stronger statement highlighting the overwhelming need for us to continue our work and bring union protections and standards to all VFX workers across the industry. And there could be no stronger example of the courage and solidarity of these workers than each and every one of them declaring 'union YES!'"