Apple TV 4K is 50% Off for the Apple TV+ Launch

Apple’s streaming video service Apple TV+ launches today, November 1st, and AT&T is offering a whopping 50% off the 32GB Apple TV 4K streaming box to celebrate. You can grab one right here for $90 (normally $180) while the sale / supplies last (which probably won’t be long – this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it by a considerable margin). Note that you don’t need to be an AT&T customer to take advantage of the deal.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is priced at $4.99 per month (there’s a free trial), and comes with a library of original shows that include The Morning Show and Jason Momoa’s See. The Apple TV also works with the newly launched Apple Arcade – an all-you-can-eat gaming service that’s also priced at $4.99 per month. Apple notes that over 100 games will be available this fall, and you can try it out for free right here.

The official description for the Apple TV 4K box reads:

“Apple TV 4K lets you watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR — and now it completes the picture with immersive sound from Dolby Atmos.3 Stream your favorite channels live. Enjoy great content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW, Hulu, and Netflix.4 And thanks to Siri, you can control it all with just your voice. Find sports from apps like NBA and MLB. Late-breaking news from apps like Bloomberg and CNN. And complete live-channel and on-demand packages from apps such as DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.”

