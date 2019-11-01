Watch Free Episodes of Every Apple TV+ Original Series

The first of a new wave of talked-about streaming services has finally arrived, as Apple TV+ launched online Friday morning. The new service is the cheapest of the bunch, at just $4.99 per month, but also comes with the smallest library of originals. You’ve probably heard of Morning Show or the Jason Momoa-starring See, they are two of just a handful of original programs available on Apple TV+ at launch. While they look interesting, you may be wanting to try them out before investing in yet another streaming service, especially with Disney+ on the way in a week and a half.

Like many services, Apple TV+ offers a free trial, allowing you to watch these new shows for seven days without paying. However, if you don’t want to sign up for anything at all, you can still watch all of these new programs. The first couple of episodes, at least. It may not be advertised well, but the Apple TV app allows you to watch and download the first two episodes of every original series for free, and with no subscription.

If you visit the Apple TV+ section of Apple’s website on a desktop, the free episodes won’t show up. Instead, go to the Apple TV app on a tablet or mobile device (all iPhones should already have it installed). When you get to the Apple TV+ part of the app, each new series will give you the option to watch or download the opening episodes. You can click on one and it will start playing, no questions asked. If you try playing the third episode, you’ll be asked to sign up for the free trial of Apple TV+.

Still, two episodes of show will give you a chance to really decide if you like it or not. If you’ve got the time, you can watch two episodes of every launch day original on Apple TV+, which should help you figure out if the service is actually worth your time. Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, The Elephant Queen, Oprah’s Book Club, Helpsters, Ghost Writer, and Snoopy in Space all have free episodes available right now, so you’ve got plenty to check out over the course of the weekend.

Are you going to check out any of the new Apple TV+ shows? Do you think you’ll be signing up for the service? Let us know in the comments!