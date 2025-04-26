10 Best Shows to Binge on Tubi

Tubi has been around for a few years now, but it feels like it was only recently that this streaming platform became a bigger contender in the market. Maybe it’s because it’s an ad-supported free platform, or maybe it’s all the new content Tubi has been landing. Whatever the reason, Tubi usage has gone up over the past few months, and we’re here for it! Likewise, there’s no denying the treasure trove of movies and television shows tucked away within this service. Even a casual browse will turn up a few surprises, including dozens of shows worth sitting down and binge-watching.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tubi is a free streaming platform, though it does come with ads. However, for a free service, this platform has a lot of solid content, everything from crime dramas to space operas; it seems like there’s something for everyone. As a companion to our previous list of shows to watch over one weekend, this time we will look at some longer-running shows that will hopefully keep you occupied.

Farscape

Farscape is a classic sci-fi series hailing from the late ’90s and early ’00s. The show is a bit of an animatronic legend, thanks to The Jim Henson Company creating many alien puppets. It follows John Crichton, an astronaut who accidentally flings himself down a wormhole into another universe. Here, he joins a ragtag group of aliens who help him through strange new dramas, form friendships, and avoid the Peacekeepers. The show is famous for its dark humor, impressive aliens (both puppets and makeup), and complex sci-fi themes.

Ask any fan why they love Farscape, and they’ll probably tell you all about their favorite character(s). Likewise, the ships, world, and stories all have such a unique and compelling edge, making a story any sci-fi fan could fall in love with. Farscape was originally written with five seasons in mind, but ultimately only got four . On the bright side, all four seasons are available to stream on Tubi.

Babylon 5

Babylon 5 is another space opera, but it’s safe to say it’s nothing like Farscape. The show is set on a massive space station, enabling dozens of alien civilizations to work together, thus opening the door to space-themed political intrigue, inter-race wars, and cyclical confrontations courtesy of centuries-old conflicts. What’s fascinating about Babylon 5, aside from the alien politics, is how each season was carefully mapped out to tell a longer story. In other words, it’s a great series to dive into (or back into) and binge.

There are so many reasons to give Babylon 5, ranging from groundbreaking (at the time) visuals to extensive world-building and character arcs. The simple truth is that this show has a lot going for it, creating a compelling adventure impossible to walk away from. All five seasons of Babylon 5 are available on the platform.

The Magicians

For those hoping for a more magical series, there’s always The Magicians. This fantasy series is based on Lev Grossman’s novel trilogy and follows one character (Quentin Coldwater) as he discovers a world of magic and intrigue. Naturally, things don’t exactly go smoothly, as even fantastical worlds can be full of strife, drama, and politics, not to mention surprising threats from monsters and worse. It’s pretty much a darker and more mature version of another famous wizarding world, with a few twists to make it more unique and compelling.

The Magicians is a magical world that feels both familiar and new, throwing viewers into an expansive world full of commentary and lessons. It’s a must-watch for anyone hoping to get a magical drama complete with different plots, themes, and characters.

Broadchurch

Fans of David Tennant have likely already binged this series, but on the off chance they haven’t, Broadchurch is a British crime drama featuring Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Jodie Whittaker. It’s set in a small coastal town, with the story kicking off following the murder of a young boy. As one might imagine, the show is dark, deeply emotional, and powerful. This slow-burn drama closely examines death’s impact in a small community, though later seasons explore different crimes and concerns.

Broadchurch is an emotionally charged show that goes beyond its crime drama core. The actors truly bring this show to life, forcing viewers to acknowledge the turmoil and impact of events portrayed as “everyday” in the average crime show.

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot is a television series that combines drama and psychological thriller elements into one cohesive story, with a unique twist. In the series, Elliot is a cybersecurity engineer who decides to join a hacking group, which throws him down a rabbit hole to fight against the secret string pullers of society. The show is famous for many things, including its exploration of mental illness, capitalism, cybersecurity concerns, and more. The show is perfect for viewers looking for an intense digital experience.

Mr. Robot is an intense watch with twists, turns, and commentary. Viewers can count on this story to provide lots of thought-provoking scenes, ranging from social and political commentary to more internal concerns such as identity and mental health. The compelling characters enhance the impact, as it’s impossible not to feel a connection. Get comfy and tuck in for this longer series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Supernatural and vampire fans rejoice! Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available on Tubi, so it’s time for a rewatch (or a first watch). The story follows Buffy Summers, a high school girl turned hunter (Slayer), destined to handle the supernatural creatures threatening Earth. Buffy the Vampire Slayer perfectly balances coming-of-age, teenage drama, monster-hunting, and horror. It’s a witty take on the whole monster scene, complete with an expansive cast of characters for viewers to fall in love with.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is famous for many things, from its complex (and lovable) characters to its witty dialogue. There’s no denying this show’s impact on pop culture and viewers, redefining teenage drama and supernatural horror in one go. Viewers can also count on witty comebacks and emotionally complex plots to keep them invested.

Merlin

Merlin is another fantasy adventure, this time focusing on a different set of legends. This fantasy drama is an Arthurian retelling, with the titular character working to master his craft in secret. Merlin lives in a world where magic is banned, but ignoring his magic isn’t an option. Early in the series, Merlin learns of his need to protect King Arthur, but doing so will put him at great risk. The show is famous for its balance of action, humor, and friendship, not to mention the more magical elements.

Merlin is perfect for viewers looking for a longer series full of Arthurian legend and magic. In addition to a fascinating plot, the show has a great cast who get along well and create their own type of magic on the set. Adding a bit of drama and humor helps to keep the story light and interesting between larger battles and the like.

Goosebumps

This 1990s show was a runaway hit when it premiered, running as a spooky anthology series for younger audiences. Based on the book series written by R.L. Stine, each episode is a standalone story about something creepy, cursed, or supernatural. Since it’s made for children, the scares aren’t over the top or overly graphic, so it’s a more casual (and nostalgic) binge.

Goosebumps is the perfect balance of spooky and kid-friendly, making it approachable for most audiences. Fans have always loved how each episode is self-contained and full of twists, keeping them invested right up until the end. There’s a reason these books and shows have been talked about for decades – they hold up. Each episode is also about 25 minutes long, so you don’t need to invest much time into each storyline.

Men In Black: The Animated Series

Men in Black: The Animated Series is a show with a lot of lore. It’s based on the MIB comics and the original 1997 film, delving into the lives of this strange organization and the aliens they encounter. The show is set in an alternate timeline, portraying a version of Agent K that didn’t retire, working alongside Agent J. While the series has an overarching theme, each episode is more of a standalone plot (bordering on freak-of-the-week scenarios). Despite the animated foundation, this MIB series isn’t afraid to get dark and overall has a more mature feel.

Men in Black: The Animated Series has all the quirks and charms the movies portray, continuing their stories in animated form. Seeing more of this universe is refreshing, especially as each episode has a different focus, allowing for a faster pace. The obvious nostalgia factor also makes this series even more worthwhile to watch.

Men in Black: The Animated Series has four seasons total. Unfortunately, it looks like Tubi does not currently have all the episodes, as season four is missing, and only half of season three is available.

Continuum

Continuum is a Canadian sci-fi series following Kiera Cameron, a police officer from 2077. While tracking a group of terrorists, she unintentionally goes back in time, sending her back to 2012. Now stuck in the past, Kiera has to find a way home, prevent the attack, and understand the complex nature of her timeline. There’s no chance she can manage all of this alone, introducing new characters such as tech genius Alec.

Those looking for a sci-fi series that will make them think should check out Continuum. In addition to time travel shenanigans, there’s a complex theme about the impact of technology on society, the reach of corporate power, and more. It’s essentially a time travel mystery with a few extra elements mixed in, making for a fascinating show to dive headfirst into.