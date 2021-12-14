Apple TV+ Renews Fan-Favorite Series

Apple TV+ has announced that the M. Night Shyamalan horror drama Servant will return for a fourth season on the streaming network. As with season three, the series was renewed for another year before the premiere episode of the current season actually aired, with season three set to debut in January. Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell star in the series alongside Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, along with season three addition Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot, GLOW). The series has been a critical favorite, complete with an endorsement from Stephen King, who tweeted: “If there’s anything creepier or more binge-worthy than this, I don’t know what it is. Tight focus, great acting, and atmosphere.”

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple (Laruen Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) after an unimaginable tragedy causes a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

You can see the series’ season three trailer below.

Created by Tony Basgallop, the series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Shyamalan executive produces the series alongside Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Shyamalan steps behind the camera to direct once again, joining his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala as directors for season three. Writers on the new episodes include Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.

The first two seasons of Servant are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season three begins on January 21.

