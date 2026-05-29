What’s Going on With MobLand?! Tom Hardy’s Firing, Season 3 Updates & Everything We Know

Go back one year, and everything looked good for MobLand‘s future. It was a breakout hit for Paramount+, landing the record for the steamer’s biggest series launch (which was just broken by Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch), and earning solid reviews (77% on Rotten Tomatoes). It had three major stars in Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, plus a fourth, Guy Ritchie, in the director’s chair for several episodes. It was renewed for a second season in June 2025, and looked like replicating the kind of success the service has had with Taylor Sheridan’s many shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hell, go back even just a couple of weeks, and everything looked good for MobLand‘s future. It was well on track for a return later in 2026, and there was little reason to suspect anything was wrong… and then, out of nowhere, it was reported that Tom Hardy had been fired from the show due to his conduct on set, including him clashing with showrunner Jez Butterworth and rewriting lines. The story has inevitably snowballed since then, and here’s where things currently stand on Season 2, 3, and Hardy’s future.

Tom Hardy Has Not Been Fired From MobLand

Image via Paramount+

Despite the initial reporting, it has since been revealed [via Variety] that Hardy has not actually been fired from MobLand, with their source telling them: “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively.” Another production source also noted to the publication that it’s possible Guy Ritchie will be involved in trying to keep Hardy on board, as he likes working with him (the pair have a history going back to 2008’s RockNRolla).

What Are The Reported Issues With Tom Hardy On MobLand’s Set?

Image via Paramount+

While it says he hasn’t been fired, Variety corroborates the original report from Puck about what caused the issues, including Hardy clashing with the producers, rewriting scenes, and being late on set. Prior to this, THR had reported that Hardy would refuse to come out of his trailer for hours on set of Season 2, keeping Mirren and Brosnan waiting. Variety‘s report, however, also has an insider noting there were faults on both sides, and the parties involved are committed to working things out.

The trade’s sources note that problems arose from Butterworth delivering scripts relatively late, often just a week or so before filming, when Hardy prefers more time to prepare. Compounding this, according to the same source, was Butterworth often not being on set or available, which meant he couldn’t deal with any issues Hardy had with the script (another source, however, disputed this).

These problems were reportedly lessened on episodes directed by Ritchie, due to his relationship with Hardy and his experience, meaning he could handle script changes, but were amplified with some of the other directors who didn’t have the same authority on set.

The Status Of MobLand Season 2

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

The good news in all of this is that MobLand Season 2 shouldn’t be affected too much. Filming wrapped a couple of months ago, so a lot of Hardy’s work on it is complete. However, Variety reports that he is required for planned reshoots (which themselves aren’t cause for concern, as they’re typically baked into planning), so if the drama drags on, that could delay things. There isn’t currently a release date: MobLand Season 1 aired from 30 March to 1 June, and it’s obviously not going to repeat that.

Paramount+ just launched Dutton Ranch, which will run for nine episodes, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see MobLand being lined up for sometime after that, and also giving it some distance from the ongoing drama. If Hardy is fired or chooses to leave, aside from the impact on reshoots, it would also impact the promotion of Season 2, since he’s its most marketable star.

What Have Helen Mirren & Pierce Brosnan Said?

Image via Paramount+

Brosnan has not yet made any public comment on what’s happening with Hardy, but Mirren has commented on it. Rumors had swirled about a feud between her and Hardy being a factor in his on set behavior, but she has seemingly shut down that talk. On her Instagram, she posted a picture of Hardy with the words, “Love you now and always helen.”

Prior to this, Variety‘s sources had also played down rumors of a feud, saying that the actress might have been frustrated with Hardy’s lateness, but nothing more than that.

MobLand Season 3 Hasn’t Been Officially Confirmed

Image via Paramount+

For all the talk of Hardy not returning for MobLand Season 3, it is worth noting that there hasn’t been a renewal yet anyway, so it is possible Paramount+ could choose to wrap things up with Season 2. However, it doesn’t sound as though that’s the plan, and there was certainly hope for a third season – which isn’t a surprise, given the show was a hit for the streamer. One of Variety‘s sources was confident the show could continue without him if an agreement couldn’t be reached.

The Harrigans are a large crime family, and there is star power and plenty of talent amid the cast (which also includes Paddy Considine in a major role alongside Mirren and Brosnan). However, Hardy was the best part of Season 1, and is the character audiences are clearly invited to root for, so his absence would be a major change for the series (and there are reportedly no plans to recast). Hopefully, this can and will all be worked out, and MobLand can continue as normal.

MobLand Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!