Apple TV+ Renews Hit Series With a Twist

✖

One Apple TV+ favorite is coming back for a Season 2. The streamer announced that Schmigadoon! Will get another bunch of episodes. TVLine also reports that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also be joining the show as series regulars. Things also seems to be switching for Season 2 as the source material being parodied hits another decade. The first season harnessed a real love for 1940 musicals. This time around, we're hitting some later decades. A synopsis says: "having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."

That should be interesting to see for anyone who can't get enough of these homages. Comicbook.com actually had the chance to speak to Cecily Strong about the series. One of the questions we asked was, "Why pursue this musical satire show?" The star explained that tone was one of their paramount concerns.

"I go through all of those things every day, probably. I'm the right kind of lunatic for this show," Strong revealed when addressing the humor of their show. "Getting to be a part of this from early on, I felt like I really knew Melissa; she's an Aries, and it felt like Cinco was writing for me, in a sense. So it definitely felt like I will feel it if I know something's not right. And we got to the scenes we'd shoot and say, 'Maybe we should change this just a little bit; I don't think she would do that.' But there was no problem with me teasing this [genre] I love, ever, and then laughing at it and loving it and then crying with ... that's just all Cecily doing that, pretty much."

In another interview with TVLine, Keegan-Michael Key revealed the reason for the curious ending to Season 1. It seems that there were ideas for a second salvo of episodes, but you never really know in the world of television.

"It was by design that we don't cross the bridge," Key shared with the outlet. "We get a palpable ending, which is to say [Melissa and Josh] have learned the lesson that Schmigadoon has presented to them, but there is more to this place that we haven't explored. I know for a fact that [series co-creator Cinco Paul] has worked out a Season 2 in his mind, if we're lucky enough to get a pick-up. The other thing I do know is that Melissa and Josh are [in it]."

