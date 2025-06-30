10 Highest Rated Sci-Fi TV Shows of the 2020s According to Rotten Tomatoes

We viewers are fortunate to have so many sci-fi TV shows to watch. Every year, there are dozens of new worthwhile shows to watch, from expansive galactic adventures to futuristic takes on technology and beyond. Regardless of the theme, we can count on these shows to push boundaries and take risks. Realistically, it’s one of the best parts of sci-fi. However, there’s no denying that the sheer amount of sci-fi content out there can be overwhelming, especially when trying to decide what to watch next. Knowing what other viewers have watched and loved can help, which is why sites like Rotten Tomatoes exist.

Rotten Tomatoes aggregates critic and viewer scores and will even compile new content into helpful lists. With that in mind, these are some of the highest-rated sci-fi TV shows of the 2020s, meaning they’re absolutely worth checking out. Some of them are extremely new, while others have been around for a couple of years now. While this may add to your ever-expanding list of shows to watch, it’s all but guaranteed that you’ll find something you enjoy in the process.

1) Pantheon

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Pantheon is an animated sci-fi thriller that plays with different elements and themes. The show incorporates drama, techno-thriller, and post-cyberpunk together to create something new, dark, and compelling. In this world, the technology that enables one to upload their mind has been perfected, but it hasn’t quite hit mass saturation with the public. As viewers know, society embracing this technology is probably only a matter of time. In the center of this series are three characters, Maddie Kim (Katie Chang), Capsian Keyes (Paul Dano), and Vinod Chanda (Raza Jaffrey). Each character has a differing and unique perspective on the new technology, giving viewers a cohesive idea of the complex nature of it all.

Pantheon is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is another animated series, this time with a stronger cyberpunk leaning. The series is based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, taking place a year before the game’s events. It’s a cybernetic dystopia, complete with augmented humans dependent on medications to keep their bodies functioning. Enter David Martinex (KENN/Zach Aguilar), a jaded student who finds himself thrown into the deep end of augments and edgerunning, as he joins a new group. The series was pretty much an instant hit for Netflix, portraying vibrant artwork alongside a darker tale.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream on Netflix.

3) X-Men ’97

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

X-Men fans have long been talking about the treasured animated series (X-Men: The Animated Series), and the creative powers that be finally listened, giving us X-Men ’97. It continues the same story fans fell in love with, but don’t let that deter you from diving in. The story follows the X-Men, a group of mutants, with Professor Charles Xavier at their helm. Together, they aim to protect both humans and mutants, creating a world safer for everyone. Naturally, they face many challenges along the way, including fellow mutants (Magneto and his crew, for starters). It’s a classic tale that even casual fans are likely to be at least partially aware of.

X-Men ’97 is available to stream on Disney+. There’s currently only one season of X-Men ’97 available, but more is on the way!

4) Resident Alien

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Those looking for a sci-fi adventure with a bit more humor, plus a murder mystery edge, will probably enjoy what Resident Alien has to offer. Starring Alan Tudyk as the titular alien, the series follows one alien who crash-lands on Earth in the middle of his mission. Desperate to blend in, he steals the identity of the first human he finds, Harry Vanderspeigle. Little did he know that this character would become the town doctor, leading to antics and shenanigans galore. All while he tries to complete his mission and get off the planet. Resident Alien is based on a comic series of the same name, created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

Resident Alien is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

5) Station Eleven

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic and dystopian tale, still fitting snugly in the world of sci-fi. It’s based on a novel of the same name, written by Emily St. John Mandel. Both the novel and the show achieved critical acclaim, and sci-fi fans should take note. The story will hit home, telling of a flu pandemic that tears through civilization. The survivors are left doing the best they can; however, they naturally encounter some complications along the way. Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, Daniel Zovatto, Philippine Velge, and Lori Petty.

Station Eleven is available to stream on HBO Max.

6) Murderbot

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Murderbot is the latest sci-fi series to hit Apple TV+ and thus is one of the newest series on the list. It’s based on The Murderbot Diaries, written by Martha Wells. The story follows Murderbot, a rogue SecUnit designed to protect humans. However, all it really wants to do is be left alone and watch shows all day. Alexander Skarsgård plays the titular character, who just wants to get through the latest season of The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon in peace, which is impossible with its humans constantly putting themselves in danger.

Murderbot is available to stream on Apple TV+. The first season is currently airing, and there’s high hope that there will be more seasons to come.

7) Severance

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Severance is another Apple TV+ series, this time leaning a bit more into the psychological thriller side of sci-fi. The story revolves around Lumon Industries, a corporation that has its hands in everything and thus has a little too much power. It has launched an “innovative” new solution for work/life balance, allowing employees to opt into their severance program. Doing this procedure would split an employee into two different mental states, the working self and the off-hours self. The Innie and the Outie, effectively. The series has an eerie and slow-burning mystery element, as four Severed employees try to dig into the truth of what is happening to them.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

8) Andor

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Andor is a sci-fi political spy thriller set in the larger Star Wars Universe. It’s a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Ironically, the movie itself is a prequel, explaining how the Rebels got their hands on the schematics for the Death Star. The series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief and pilot later turned rebel spy. The story explains how Andor became the infamous rebel spy of the film, portraying his progression into the role. Likewise, it highlights the struggles of many of his friends, allies, and enemies, portraying the complex nature of the Star Wars universe and the factions within.

Andor is available to stream on Disney+.

9) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a sci-fi series set in the universe that many fans have come to know and love. It’s one of several modern iterations of the Star Trek franchise, and even the focus will feel familiar. The story follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew aboard the Starship Enterprise. There’s one catch, as the story takes place long before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. Much like how the modern James Bond films showed how the character gained his status, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tells the early adventures of this captain and his crew.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+.

10) Fallout

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Fallout is a live-action post-apocalyptic series based on the beloved video game franchise. The story is set sometime after the Great War of 2077, with the world having been nearly destroyed by a series of nuclear exchanges. Enter Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a naive vault dweller who has spent her entire life underground. However, she’s about to breach that door and head above ground, in hopes of finding her father. While it’s safe to say Lucy was unprepared for what she found on the surface, at least she’s a quick learner. Fans of the video game franchise have had many positive things to say about the series, which explains its higher Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Fallout is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. There’s currently only one season available, but on the bright side, Fallout has already been renewed for two more seasons.