Jason Momoa’s See Trailer Released By Apple TV+

Apple has released a trailer for See, the upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa. You can watch the trailer above. The synopsis for See reads, “Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.” See is written by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. Knight and Lawrence also serve as executive producers, alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kristen Campo.

Momoa filmed See from September 2018 through February 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. In April, he shaved off the beard that defined his look at Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Arthur Curry in Aquaman and Justice League, Declan Harp in Frontier, and Baba Voss in See.

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic,” Momoa’s YouTube page read.

“I think 2012’s the last time I shaved,” Momoa said. “Goodbye-bye, Drogo! Goodbye-bye, Arthur Curry. Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness. The plastics are killing our planet, and I think I have a solution. I don’t wanna bitch about it. There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet. As long as we recycle.”

During today’s Apple event, Apple said See is “an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.

Apple announced that Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st. It will cost $4.99 per month. Buying an Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook will score a free year of Apple TV+. Other original shows coming to the new streaming television service include The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker, and Hala.

