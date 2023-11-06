The Velveteen Rabbit Live-Action Trailer Released by Apple TV+

The Velveteen Rabbit from author Margery Williams and illustrator William Nicholson has been a beloved staple of children's literature in the century since it was released in 1922, winning over audiences of all ages with its tale of a stuffed toy and its desire to become a real rabbit. Its blend of humor, heart, and whimsy made for a timeless experience, with the story set to be brought to life in an all-new special for Apple TV+. The upcoming The Velveteen Rabbit adaptation has gotten its first trailer from Apple TV+, with the special set to premiere on the streamer on November 22nd.

Apple TV+ describes the special, "The new special based on the treasured, classic children's book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special from Apple TV+ expertly mixes live-action and stunning animation to perfectly capture the imagination of a child and to lean into the timeless classic in a way you've always envisioned, but never seen before."

Featuring Phoenix Laroche (The Royal Nanny) as "William," the all-star cast includes the voices of Alex Lawther (Star Wars: Andor) as "the Velveteen Rabbit," Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter franchise) as "Wise Horse," Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as "Playroom Fairy," Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon) as "Female Rabbit," Lois Chimimba (Still Up) as "Car," Paterson Joseph (Vigil) as "King," Clive Rowe (So Awkward) as "Lion," Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries) as "Male Rabbit," Tilly Vosburgh (Inside Man) as "Momo," as well as Samantha Colley (Genius) as "Mother," and Leonard Buckley (The Great) as "Father."

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee The Gruffalo and BAFTA & International Emmy winning Revolting Rhymes) with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA- and International Emmy-nominated My Mad Fat Diary and the Oscar-nominated short Wish 143.

The Velveteen Rabbit is only one of many holiday-themed programs that will be available on the service in the coming weeks that are fun for the whole family. The service will also be debuting Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, the behind-the-scenes The Making of Spirited, and holiday-themed specials for Frog and Toad, Shape Island, The Snoopy Show, and Sago Mini Friends.

The Velveteen Rabbit premieres on Apple TV+ on November 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments!