The Dark Knight Star Gary Oldman Says Retirement Is on the Horizon

Gary Oldman says that retirement is on the horizon for him. Deadline spoke to The Dark Knight star about his career. In their conversation, his work on Slow Horses came up and it seems the actor clearly loved this experience. However, Oldman did say that he knows he has more of his acting days behind him than in front of him. Specifically, the star argued, "So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it." Now, before any alarm bells go off, he's not leaving the acting game effective immediately. But, it's clear this is something that Oldman has been thinking about for a long time now. It might be that the pandemic has a number of actors rethinking their lives, especially as it relates to family. Whatever the case, the Dark Knight star is already planting some small seeds so that fans aren't completely blindsided. Check out his full comments here.

"Listen, if they want us, sure. It's up to all the big people upstairs and the audience and the obviously the viewership and what Apple what they say. But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years, yeah. Absolutely. I mean, for those that love the books and that were Mick Herron devotees as it were, he is already an iconic character. So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it."

Then he was asked about ending the entire career with Slow Horses. "You know, to be able to sort of wrap it all up playing Jackson Lamb, I would consider myself very honored and very lucky to be able to do that. I would never say never," he added. "There's always something that may come in, and you know, get the taste buds going but I'd be thrilled and honored to play him for the foreseeable future. And not only that, you often see actors who are in a series and they talk about a sort of sense of family and you do get that in a movie or a play. The actors and the crew on the both Slow Horses and Dead Lions have been wonderful, and should we come back, it really is reconnecting with your family."

"I really understand that now, that sense. The sense of camaraderie. As an experience, we all hope the end product is going to be well received. You know, you put your baby out into the world and you hope everyone thinks it's cute. Apple treated us like kings and the experience of actually doing it has been one of the best experiences I've had as an actor."

