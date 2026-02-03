The MonsterVerse Reveals the Return of Kong in New Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Trailer

Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse began with the unexpected critical and commercial triumph of 2014’s Godzilla, which proved that Western audiences were eager for a grounded yet spectacular approach to the kaiju genre. Since then, the franchise has delivered five theatrical spectacles that have successfully bridged the gap between serialized storytelling and blockbuster events, with the highly anticipated Godzilla x Kong: Supernova currently scheduled for 2027. On the television front, Legendary is significantly deepening the mythology with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a multi-generational drama that explores the shadowy organization responsible for tracking Titans across decades of human history. By shifting the focus toward the human investigators caught in the crossfire of these ancient gods, the series provides a necessary emotional anchor for a world dominated by colossal destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apple TV has unveiled the first full trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. The new footage indicates that the narrative will continue the harrowing journey of Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe) as they grapple with the shocking revelations surrounding their family’s legacy. Of course, the highlight of the trailer is the official debut of Kong, who will step into the live-action television spotlight after being teased in the first season’s cliffhanger finale. Godzilla will also appear in the new season, tying the series closer to the movie’s storylines.

With new footage from Skull Island, the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 trailer also reveals a variety of new fantastical creatures, underlining that the survivors are entering an ecosystem far more lethal than the urban ruins of San Francisco. Among the newcomers is the mysterious Titan X, a powerful beast rising from the seas.

Play video

The MonsterVerse Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Apple TV

The arrival of Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is an indicator of the MonsterVerse’s current health, as Legendary’s Titan-centric franchise has consistently grown in both scale and financial viability. This upward trajectory was validated by the box office performance of 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which surpassed its predecessors to become the highest-grossing entry in the series with a global haul exceeding $572 million. This commercial dominance has effectively transformed the MonsterVerse into a multi-platform powerhouse that extends far beyond the silver screen.

The franchise has successfully spawned a diverse array of media, including the Skull Island animated series, a sprawling collection of tie-in comics, and mobile gaming experiences. In addition, the reception of the first season of Monarch was so overwhelmingly positive that Apple TV is already moving forward with a Cold War-era spinoff focused on the younger iteration of Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell). This prequel is set to explore a high-stakes 1984 mission where an American operative must prevent Soviet forces from weaponizing a catastrophic new Titan.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV on February 27th. After that, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova comes to theaters on March 26, 2027.

What are your biggest hopes for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!