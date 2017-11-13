TV Shows

Internet Reacts to ‘The Problem With Apu’

Apu, the Indian immigrant proprietor of the Kwik-E-Mart on The Simpsons, may be one of the show’s […]

By

Apu, the Indian immigrant proprietor of the Kwik-E-Mart on The Simpsons, may be one of the show’s most recognizable characters, but a new documentary is exploring the idea that Apu is a problematic South Asian stereotype and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Comedian and filmmaker Hari Kondabolu’s upcoming documentary for truTV, The Problem With Apu, is set to explore the origins of iconic character as well as look at what he represents. The documentary features with Indian American entertainers, such as actor Kal Penn, as well as The Simpsons writer and co-executive producer Dana Gould.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while the documentary also touches on how The Simpsons — which has always used biting social satire to expose American culture — features many offensive stereotypes, the focus on Apu has both people agreeing as well as crying foul.

Read on for the internet’s reactions to The Problem With Apu.

@aishacs

@Marc_Winsland

@TmluZXM

@realbuntyking

@anildash

Tagged:

Related Posts