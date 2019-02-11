‘Archer’ Season 10 To Premiere In April

Archer is returning for his milestone 10th season – and we now know that it will be arriving in April. This was confirmed during the 2019 TCA’s, which are currently being held in LA:

#Archer Season 10 will premiere in April, #Pose Season 2 will premiere in June. #TCA19 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) February 4, 2019

This isn’t very surprising: Archer season 9 (“Danger Island”) premiered on FXX on April 25th last year, so this is basically the same premiere plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Archer fans may be conflicted about the similarities in the “Danger Island” and season 10 release plans, as “Danger Island” was probably the lowest point of the series, thus far, in terms of fan reaction. It didn’t make much of a splash last spring, coming and going with the shortest season yet.

Fans are also not too hyped that Archer season 10 will be another high-concept theme – in this case, “Archer 1999”. The final button season of “Danger Island” showed sterling Archer seemingly waking from the coma he’s been in since the end of season 7 – only to discover himself in some kind of a cryogenic pod, aboard a massive spaceship. It was suggested that this would be some kind of distant future, but in true Archer fashion, it could just as easily be the year 1999. Archer has always played it fast and loose with its chronal identity, injecting sci-fi and modern tech flourishes into what is essentially a 1960s – 1970s era. So with “1999”, we’re probably getting Archer‘s commentary on the futuristic possibilities of the new millennium – and just how badly we came up short of that potential in real life. This isn’t the first time the show has ventured to such a fantastical location: Archer has previously had arcs set in space, underwater, and a microscopic expedition into a human body.

Some early details of Archer: 1999 were revealed during the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con – check that out below (via Indiewire):

“Archer, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, will play the co-captain of the USS Figgis. Alongside him is his co-captain and ex-wife Lana Kane (played by Aisha Tyler); the two just went through a “nasty divorce,” so fans can expect more of their trademark heated (and hilarious) bickering.

“Lana is the co-captain and that causes a lot of tension between her and Archer because she owns half the ship,” [Executive Producer Casey] Willis said.

Mallory (Jessica Walter) will be the ship’s artificial intelligence and a “possible being of pure energy”; Cheryl (Judy Greer) is a hotshot fighter pilot, but she’s not happy about it. “[She] hates it. So she’s always bored with doing what she’s really good at,” Willis said.

Ray (voiced by series creator Adam Reed) is the “loneliest courtesan” in the galaxy, while Pam Poovey (Amber Nash) is a “brutish alienoid.” Finally, the former Dr. Krieger is now a synthetic android.“

Look for Archer: 1999 to premiere in April on FXX.