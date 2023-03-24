Outer Banks Dominates Streaming Charts for Netflix After Season 3 Debut

John B and the Pogues returned to Netflix last month, with the release of Outer Banks Season 3. The teen treasure hunting drama has been a hit for Netflix since it debuted in 2020, and it should come as no surprise that the streamer has already renewed it for Season 4. What may be a surprise, however, is just how massive the streaming numbers are for Outer Banks' latest season. It's an even bigger hit than you think.

Nielsen's streaming data from the week of February 20-26 (per The Hollywood Reporter) shows Outer Banks blowing every other streaming title out of the water. The series racked up a whopping 3.15 billion minutes viewed in that time span, the biggest single-week number for any title so far in 2023.

What makes the numbers even more impressive is the fact that Outer Banks Season 3 was only available to half of that data collecting window. The new episodes premiered on Netflix on February 23rd, so the majority of that 3.15 billion total came from a span of just four days.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, about a third of the Outer Banks' total came from subscribers viewing the first two seasons, either rewatching ahead of Season 3 or discovering it for the first time. Typically, older seasons of original shows count for less than 25% of streaming totals after a new season debuts. Outer Banks outperformed many of its peers in that regard.

Outer Banks Season 4

While the performance of Outer Banks Season 3 is nothing short of incredible, Netflix didn't need to see the numbers to hand the series a renewal. Weeks before Season 3 debuted, Netflix renewed Outer Banks for Season 4, confirming it would be back on the streamer in the future.

"The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks," the executive producers said in a joint statement. "Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

What did you think about the latest season of Outer Banks? Let us know in the comments!