‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Teases 5 Week Crossover Extravaganza

Stephen Amell teased the massive upcoming Arrowverse crossover in a series of tweets on Saturday morning.

Amell was online bright and early this weekend, in between filming The CW’s 5-week crossover event on all of its DC superhero shows. Amell is one week into the marathon filming schedule, which brings his Green Arrow along with The Flash and Supergirl into contact with a new hero, Kate Kane — a.k.a. Batwoman. The event is still steeped in mystery, but Amell left little doubt that it will be a fun ride for fans.

“Wrapped week 1 of my 5 week crossover extravaganza,” he tweeted. “Got an hour to kill before the airport and Notting Hill just started on cable. So far so good. I have the coolest job in the world. That’s all.”

Amell followed up with two more tweets about his love for Notting Hill, though few fans were interested in discussing the rom-com. Instead, they posted questions about the crossover, none of which got a solid answer. Amell did, however, post another tweet later on that may have given a clue about his alternate reality character.

“I’ve had more fittings for the crossover than I had for the pilot,” he revealed.

This tweet amplified fans’ theories about the crossover, and Amell’s role in it. There is a lot of chatter about Amell playing a different hero in one of the alternate realities — possibly even Batman. However, in another series of tweets last week, he told fans that none of them had guessed right so far.

This year’s crossover schedule is a bit convoluted. According to a report by Screen Rant, it will be spread across an episode each of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl from Dec. 9 to 11. This time around, the Legends of Tomorrow characters will not be taking part, though the cast will still be packed when Batwoman shows up.

Batwoman will be played by Ruby Rose. The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in August, where she expressed her excitement for the role.

“I get to be Batwoman,” she said. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. [Tearing up] I said I wouldn’t do that and I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

Season 7 of Arrow premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 9 on The CW.