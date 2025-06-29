Arrow Created One of the Best Original DC Characters, And We Need More Of Them

There’s not a ton of room for writers to take creative liberties when it comes to handling comic book-based material. There are decades worth of expectations behind every character, which can be helpful in some regards and challenging in others. The Arrowverse walked to the beat of its own drum, though, changing whatever it wanted whenever it wanted. Its first big decision was to make Arrow‘s Oliver Queen more like Batman than his comic book counterpart, turning him into a vengeful vigilante who had no qualms about hurting people. Arrow also introduced Oliver’s team, which included an original character that certainly made an impact.

In Arrow‘s first couple of episodes, Oliver meets John Diggle, his driver and bodyguard. Their relationship starts off rocky because Oliver prefers to work alone, but they grow closer as the seasons go on. Diggle becomes so important by the end of the Arrowverse that he deserves another shot in live-action.

John Diggle Makes the Most of His Opportunity in the Arrowverse

Being a military man, Diggle understands Oliver’s quest to make Star City better. He starts lending a hand here and there, covering for his boss when he disappears and offering advice. The Arrow villains get tougher and tougher, though, so Diggle starts being active in the field. He also uses his connections with A.R.G.U.S. to bring the Suicide Squad into the fold, which pays off when Deathstroke has the city bending to his will in Season 2. Unfortunately, it’s not all smooth sailing for Diggle, but his resilience in the face of insurmountable odds proves why he’s one of the best original DC characters.

One of Diggle’s toughest moments comes when he takes over for Oliver as the Green Arrow. He’s not at his best physically, so he starts relying on a drug that Ricardo Diaz is pushing on the streets. Oliver catches wind of his friend’s problem and confronts him. The two have a heated argument that sees them both say awful things. It doesn’t take them too long to patch things up, and after they do, they’re the Arrowverse’s best duo, beating any villain they come up against. Sadly, the battle with the Anti-Monitor during “Crisis on Infinite Earths” takes Oliver’s life, leaving Diggle heartbroken.

After Oliver’s death, Diggle struggles with his identity, especially because he comes into contact with a glowing green object that seems a lot like a Green Lantern ring. He doesn’t take the Guardians of the Universe up on their offer to become a galactic hero, which is a bit of a bummer. However, James Gunn’s DC Universe is preparing to take off, and there’s certainly room for a character as noble as Diggle on the flight.

The DCU Could Use a Hero Like John Diggle

The Arrowverse never missed an opportunity to tease the fact that Diggle was its version of John Stewart. His stepfather’s last name was Stewart, and his military history was similar to the Green Lantern character. The DCU already has its own Stewart, with Aaron Pierre stepping into the role for HBO Max’s Lanterns. Diggle doesn’t have to be put in a green box, though, especially because he has another codename: Spartan. He can be one of the vigilantes that are already active in the DCU, donning his helmet and helping those in need.

Another thing Diggle has going for him is the DCU’s version of A.R.G.U.S. The shady organization is a major part of Peacemaker, and with it taking a hit in Season 1 of the John Cena-led show, Diggle could come in and help its image. It wouldn’t even be a stretch to put him in the director’s chair because he has plenty of experience participating in shadow ops and running around with bad guys. If that doesn’t work for Gunn and Co., they could pivot to an idea the Arrowverse had for the character. The spinoff Justice U would have seen Diggle recruit young metahumans and teach them to embrace their heroic sides. It wouldn’t hurt anyone to have Diggle run a hero school in the DCU after all he did for the brand on the small screen.

Do you think John Diggle is one of the best original DC characters? Would you like to see him show up in James Gunn’s DCU? Let us know in the comments below!