Peacemaker Brings the 11th Street Kids Back in First Season 2 Footage

The first teaser trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 has arrived, confirming John Cena’s Christopher Smith and the 11th Street Kids are hurtling back into action. This electrifying new look immediately showcases the return of the beloved main cast from the hit first season, including Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo and Freddie Stroma as the irrepressible Vigilante. More significantly, the footage establishes a dangerous new adversary in Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., who is seen spearheading an operation to bring Peacemaker in. Finally, the teaser signals that the upcoming season will see the team facing their continuing struggle for acceptance in a world still skeptical of their heroism, despite their previous world-saving efforts.

Grillo’s character is, of course, the father of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), the soldier Peacemaker killed during the events of The Suicide Squad, setting the stage for a deeply personal vendetta. James Gunn has already highlighted that these two have “unfinished business,” positioning Flag Sr. as a primary antagonist whose pursuit will undoubtedly push Peacemaker further along his complicated path of redemption. To face this threat, the entire 11th Street Kids roster is back in play, with Adebayo, Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as the no-nonsense Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as the ever-flustered John Economos reunited by fate. Season 2 of Peacemaker will also bring back Nhut Le’s Judomaster, potentially joining the team of misfits.

While the manhunt led by Flag Sr. promises a season packed with R-rated violence, the teaser also underscores the ongoing thematic core of Peacemaker. Having vanquished the alien Butterfly threat, the 11th Street Kids might have hoped for a change in fortune or at least a grudging respect from the public and authorities. However, the footage strongly suggests their battle for validation is far from won. Each main character has only a quick line in the new footage, but they all express rage or disbelief at still being seen as castaways by society.

Everything We Know About Peacemaker Season 2

While the first season of Peacemaker originated in the prior DCEU, its core narrative threads concerning Christopher Smith’s journey will largely carry over to Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. However, specific elements, most notably the Justice League cameo from the Season 1 finale, will be retconned to align with the new continuity. The events of Season 2 will follow those depicted in Gunn’s forthcoming Superman film, which will be released in July 2025, indicating that developments in Metropolis will have ripple effects on Peacemaker’s corner of the DC Universe.

Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. is a pivotal figure bridging multiple DCU projects. His character arc began in the animated series Creature Commandos, where he is introduced as a big ARGUS player, and is set to continue with an appearance in the live-action Superman film. This carefully constructed narrative through-line establishes Flag Sr. as a significant and evolving presence in the DCU, with his experiences in Superman presumably further shaping his motivations and methods as he relentlessly hunts down Christopher Smith.

The upcoming season of Peacemaker will also expand its ensemble with fresh faces joining the established crew. Sol Rodríguez is confirmed to portray Sasha Bordeaux, a character with roots in DC Comics lore, Brey Noelle will play Batman villain White Rabbit, and veteran comedic actor Tim Meadows will appear as ARGUS agent Langston Fleury. David Denman has also been cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role. Furthermore, Robert Patrick is set to reprise his role as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker’s abusive father and the White Dragon, despite the character’s death in Season 1. This return will likely be through visions or flashbacks, continuing to explore Auggie’s deep psychological impact on his son. This aligns with Gunn’s statements that the season will offer a deeper dive into Christopher Smith as an individual, exploring his personal life and the evolving relationships between the characters.

Season 2 of Peacemaker premieres Thursday, August 21st, on Max, soon after Superman flies into theaters on July 11th.

