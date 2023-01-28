Arrowverse Star Pitched a Legion of Doom Series to The CW

At the end of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, The CW's DC inspired universe of superheroes got their very own version of the Justice League, but it turns out they could have had their own villain-team as well. On Twitter, Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer revealed that he had pitched a Legion of Doom spin-off series to Warner Bros. Details of what the spinoff would have entailed were not mentioned in the tweet, but according to Cryer the spinoff just "wasn't meant to be".

"After the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, I pitched Warner Bros. on a Legion of Doom series," he wrote. "Wasn't meant to be, I guess."

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover I pitched Warner Bros on a Legion of Doom series.



Wasn’t meant to be, I guess.



😔 https://t.co/XSVAbL99Vh — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 28, 2023

For fans of the Arrowverse, the Legion of Doom wasn't an unknown concept. The villain team was already an established entity thanks to the second season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which saw the Legends dealing with Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, Malcolm Merlyn, Damien Dahrk, Heat Wave and Captain Cold as they attempted to locate the Spear of Destiny and rewrite reality. The Legion of Doom was ultimately defeated by the Legends. However, while the defeat of the Legion of Doom came well before Crisis, the crossover essentially gave the Arrowverse something of a blank slate with its take on the DC universe so it wouldn't have been much of a stretch to reinvent the villain organization — this time potentially with Lex Luthor as a major player. Ultimately, Warner Bros. and The CW went a different direction. Cryer went on to play a significant role in the final two seasons of Supergirl.

As for the Arrowverse itself, it's nearing an end of an era. The CW announced last year that The Flash, the last series that is technically part of the Arrowverse — Superman & Lois was revealed last season to take place on its own Earth — will conclude with its ninth season. That season debuts on Wednesday, February 8th.

What can fans expect from the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

What do you think? Would you have wanted to see a Legion of Doom spinoff in the Arrowverse? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!