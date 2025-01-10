Two Evil Dead Films Get Steelbook 4K Blu-Ray Exclusives

The Evil Dead franchise continues to go strong thanks to the release of Evil Dead (2013) and Evil Dead Rise (2023), both working to bring the terrifying franchise into the modern era (and we still have Evil Dead Burn to look forward to). Well, fans who want to enjoy these films in the highest quality possible will be excited to learn that Shout Factory has brought us some new 4K Blu-ray editions with much sought-after steelbook covers. What’s more, both are Walmart exclusives that you can pick up via the links below. Note that you won’t be charged until the Blu-rays ship and you’ll automatically get the lowest price offered during the pre-order period.

Evil Dead (Walmart Exclusive) (Steelbook) (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray): “Mia (Jane Levy), a drug addict, is determined to kick the habit. To that end, she asks her brother, David (Shiloh Fernandez), his girlfriend, Natalie (Elizabeth Blackmore) and their friends Olivia (Jessica Lucas) and Eric (Lou Taylor Pucci) to accompany her to their family’s remote forest cabin to help her through withdrawal. Eric finds a mysterious Book of the Dead at the cabin and reads aloud from it, awakening an ancient demon. All hell breaks loose when the malevolent entity possesses Mia.” / $44.98 / Pre-order at Walmart

Evil Dead Rise (Walmart Exclusive) (Steelbook) (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Copy): “Discover the twisted evolution of the Evil Dead franchise as the cast and crew of Evil Dead Rise unveil secrets of expanding the universe in Raising a New Evil Dead. In the Audio Commentary with Lee Cronin, Alyssa Sutherland, & Lily Sullivan, explore the film’s terrifying tone with behind-the-scenes insights and spine-tingling anecdotes.” / $34.86 / Pre-order at Walmart

New Army of Darkness Funko Pops

Army of Darkness funko Pops

The latest release in Funko’s Evil Dead lineup includes Ash and Evil Ash, looking accurate to their portrayals in the movie. The Ash Williams Pop is decked out in his S-mart uniform complete with metal hand and “boomstick” from the final sequence in the film. Ash’s demonic doppleganger is also present in this drop, looking particularly evil with his iconic skull cap on his head.

Pre-orders are currently available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth, with an arrival set for April, and you won’t be charged until they ship. You can keep up with all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here via our weekly master list.